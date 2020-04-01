Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

COVID-19: Joint Footballing Statement

Football bodies hold talks with health of the nation top priority

19 Hours ago

Wednesday 1st April:

Senior representatives from the PFA, Premier League, EFL and LMA met today and shared a constructive meeting regarding the challenges facing the game as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting reiterated that the overriding priority is the health and well-being of the nation - including that of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters – and everyone agreed football must only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

No decisions were taken today with discussions set to continue in the next 48 hours with a focus on several high-profile matters, including player wages and the resumption of the 2019/20 season.

 


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Supporters' Groups Welcome Club Backing For NHS

31 March 2020

Burnley Football Club issued its annual accounts today, as is always the case on the final day of March. They showed a small profit, but the bigger news coming out of Turf Moor was the club’s move to...

Read full article

Ticket News

England U21 Qualifier - Refund Process

31 March 2020

Read full article

Club News

Clarets Open Doors To NHS

31 March 2020

Burnley Football Club is making facilities available to the NHS to cope with potential added demands of the coronavirus pandemic and will be getting fully behind football’s tribute to NHS workers when...

Read full article

Club News

Clarets Stay In The Black

31 March 2020

Burnley Football Club recorded a net profit for a third successive season during the financial year ending June, 2019.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Supporters' Groups Welcome Club Backing For NHS

31 March 2020

Burnley Football Club issued its annual accounts today, as is always the case on the final day of March. They showed a small profit, but the bigger news coming out of Turf Moor was the club’s move to...

Read full article

Club News

Clarets Open Doors To NHS

31 March 2020

Burnley Football Club is making facilities available to the NHS to cope with potential added demands of the coronavirus pandemic and will be getting fully behind football’s tribute to NHS workers when...

Read full article

Club News

Clarets Stay In The Black

31 March 2020

Burnley Football Club recorded a net profit for a third successive season during the financial year ending June, 2019.

Read full article

Club News

'We Are One Team'

29 March 2020

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Premier League players have joined together to encourage fans to stay home and save lives in a ‘We Are One Team’ video.

Read full article

View more