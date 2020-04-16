COVID-19: Club Update

Club update: COVID-19

The doors at Turf Moor may remain closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but there is still plenty going on behind the scenes.

Led by Burnley FC in the Community, we continue to work hard to help all ages and, especially, the most vulnerable members of our valued society.

Below, we outline some of the measures being undertaken, with contacts should you feel the need to get in touch.

General ticketing / Club enquiries

All departments at the club are still contactable via e-mail and telephone and it is a case of business as usual, albeit remotely, with staff respecting the Government's ‘work from home’ advice. We appreciate your patience if your query isn’t answered instantly, but please bear with us and a member of staff will come back to you.

A list of contacts is available here.

An informative FAQ section is included and our coronavirus hub section on the website has been updated as the situation has developed or changed.

Our Ticket Office staff have been in regular dialogue with supporters regarding ticket enquiries and are currently in the process of refunding the England U21 fixture, which was due to take place last month.

In addition, our early bird season ticket period has been extended indefinitely, giving our supporters the opportunity the ability of renewing or purchasing a season ticket at the lowest possible prices. Further details on this can be found here.

Community programmes

In regard to the community work we have, or are currently undertaking, our initial, primary focus has been to support the most vulnerable and isolated people in the town, who face very serious struggles during this period.

This has included supporting Burnley Community Kitchen in a number of ways.

Antony Higginbotham, MP for Burnley, came to the community kitchen last week to offer his support and fully backs the work that the club and community are doing for the most vulnerable people in Burnley during this crisis.

The club and its players are proud to have made a voluntary cash donation to ensure the continued success of the kitchen. We have also loaned the club vehicles free of charge for the duration of this crisis and a number of club staff have volunteered to make up parcels and pick up donations on a regular basis.

In just two weeks we have fed over 1,000 people. However, demand at the foodbank has hit unprecedented levels and, unfortunately, these numbers are only set to grow as this period of self-isolation continues.

We are in desperate need of donations of tins and toiletries to continue to feed the most vulnerable people during this crisis.

Donation points can be found in supermarkets across the borough, or you can donate online.

Any amount you can give will help us to continue to feed vulnerable people across Burnley. Any businesses who want to help can contact Helen Gurman at h.gurman@burnleyfc.com.

Our Community staff are also working with the council and other partners to develop support for those bereaved during this pandemic. These initiatives have and will make a real difference to the lives of people in Burnley.

The club and Community have worked hand in hand to support Burnley FC supporters and the wider community and will continue to do so throughout this period and beyond.

As well as the work in respect of the foodbanks, our health team have been in regular contact with many of our supporters who are over 60. These include calls from some of our first team players, such as Jack Cork and Ben Mee among others.

We have also been in regular contact with the veterans of the armed forces, through our Social Inclusion team. In addition to these regular phone calls, we have produced and sent activity packs to the homes of many of our senior supporters and forces veterans, which help with exercise of both the mind and body.

In respect of our younger supporters, we are continuing to support our partner schools and pupils and have created mental wellbeing booklets for young people to complete, as well as activity packs and skills to practice at home.

We also continue our work for Primary School children by creating Premier League Kicks activity cards, which challenge children to test their balancing and catching skills. For young supporters, we have launched a Premier League Kicks FIFA tournament.

We have also seen staff produce some fun videos across social media for supporters to try and keep active and our Shadow Youth Team have done something similar.

For adults worried about their jobs, we are continuing to offer CV and job search advice for those who find themselves out of work, either before or during this crisis. Anyone wanting support can contact Alison Malcolm on a.malcolm@burnleyfc.com.

Government messaging / NHS

In addition to our Youth Team, who have produced a video to back up the ongoing NHS and Government messages, first teamers Ashley Barnes and Nick Pope helped us to produce videos reminding people of the importance of hand washing. There will be more video content from the players in the coming weeks, as we feel it is vital the message is constantly put across that we should be following the Government’s advice during these testing times.

As a club, we have a fantastic relationship with both the local NHS Trust and the local authority. We have offered the facilities at our Turf Moor to the local NHS Trust, should they need it and have pledged to support our NHS and the Key Workers with a ticket initiative.

We are already discussing a number of other incentives for such people beyond the pandemic.

We have also supported the NHS by sharing videos and messages across social media from the manager and the players.

Supporters groups

Our Supporter Liaison Officer, Anita Goodenough, has emailed all our disabled supporters to give them support and to reach out to them offering our support at this difficult time.

We promoted a Level Playing Field virtual pub quiz which will be weekly (organised by LPF) to a large section of our disabled supporters and this will be pushed on social media to encourage engagement.

Anita has been in dialogue with several of our supporter group chairs (Turfed Out, our LGBT supporters group, The BDSA and the The Clarets Trust, to mention a few). This is to gauge any supporter concerns.

If any individual supporter / supporter groups have any issues surrounding the affect that Coronavirus has had or may have on them attending matches and you wish to discuss them, you can get in touch with Anita by emailing slo@burnleyfc.com.

The Club and the Community department have also been fully supporting Burnley Council’s ‘Burnley Together’ initiative, which has been launched specifically to help the most vulnerable in the town who are facing difficulties as a result of coronavirus.

Finances

We believe that it is important to be transparent with our staff and supporters, and our accounts were recently submitted to shareholders and made available to supporters to download.

Media

Our media department continues to work with UK and international broadcasters and Premier League partners to ensure we comply with League regulations.

Our Chairman, manager and players are regularly fulfilling various requests from across the globe, many of which include interviews with the media from overseas.

We also continue to assist both local and national media outlets to offer supporters new and fresh content. In-house, the official club channels carry regular videos and interviews, and each weekend, and now during midweeks, we have launched a ‘Back To The Fixture’ feature to recall some memorable matches.

Don’t forget that all videos are now free to view. All you need to do is subscribe to our Clarets Player channel, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Finally, our Sports Science and Medical department recently launched a series of documents aimed at supporters to encourage good health and mental well-being.

It goes without saying that we continue to look at how we can engage more with our supporters, young and old.

For any specific enquiries, please visit the information page.

In the meantime, on behalf of everyone connected with the club we wish you all well.

Please stay safe, stay at home and continue to follow the Government guidelines – and we hope to see you all back at Turf Moor in the near future.