Cork Hopes To Be Pitch Perfect

Jack Cork is upping his workload in the hope he gets back on the pitch and not thrown off it!

A return of the Premier League is still up in the air as the league awaits Government advice on a possible safe resumption amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Clarets – who haven’t kicked a ball since 7 March – are gradually building back up to be ready should the time come.

And while there has been no formal return to training yet, Cork has started to clock up the miles where and when he can.

“I’ve been going down to the local rugby pitch down the road to do a little bit of work on the side of it. I’m hoping I don’t get caught, otherwise that would be embarrassing getting dragged off the rugby pitch!” joked the Clarets’ midfield man.

“It was a little bit vague at first because we weren’t sure when we were coming back.

“Everyone was doing a bit on the bike and things but now we’ve been sent GPS units and given certain programmes to do.

“We’re getting the numbers up in the hope that we will be back sooner rather than later.

“We’re about five sessions into our proper plan now. The harder sessions tend to be about seven or eight kms and the lighter ones about 5-6.

“We had three sessions last week and we are going to do four this week so we will be doing a bit harder work.”

Cork has maximised the break from the training ground to spend quality time with his family.

But after more than seven weeks out of action he hopes to see a prospect of a return to football if and when circumstances allow.

“It took me a little bit of time getting used to not having the routines of football and not having something to get ready for,” Cork added.

“For weeks I’d be waking up in the mornings thinking I had to travel into work, and it was strange getting my head around it.

“I’m looking forward to getting back. I’ve missed playing in front of fans, week-in, week-out, which I know may not happen straight away.

“I’ve missed a lot of things about it. It will be nice to get back, but hopefully we’ll be getting back when it is the right time to do so.”