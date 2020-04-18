Call For Continued Foodbank Support

With the confirmation that the UK’s lockdown is set to continue for at least a further three weeks, the town’s foodbank is reissuing the call for support of the service during this difficult time.

The service, which is based from the Burnley Community Kitchen in the Charter Walk Shopping Centre, has seen a tenfold increase in demand since social distancing measures were put in place last month.

In the period of time from 23rd March to 17th April, 735 parcels have been delivered, feeding 1,651 local people.

The foodbank is currently running low on tinned and long life foods and is asking the public to help where possible and safe to do so.

As well as cash donations, which can be made via the foodbank’s JustGiving page, there are now numerous food donations points in place across the local area and can be found in the following stores:

Tesco Express, Brunshaw Road, Burnley

Asda, Princess Way, Burnley

Lidl, Colne Road, Burnley

Marks & Spencer, St James Street, Burnley

Aldi, Whalley Road, Clitheroe

Spar, Brunshaw Road, Burnley

Spar, Todmorden Road, Burnley

Spar, Strand Garage, Skipton Road, Barnoldswick

Spar, Harlesyke, Burnley Road

Spar, George Street, Whalley.

There is particular need for tinned meat such as tuna as well as dried pasta, rice and UHT milk. In addition, donations of toiletries, nappies and formula milk would be greatly welcomed.

The foodbank is also running desperately low on carrier bags. These can also be dropped at the food collection points at the locations listed above.

Burnley FC in the Community is working in partnership with Calico and Burnley Council as part of the BurnleyTogether partnership, offering support to the most vulnerable during the Covid19 crisis.

As part of this partnership, calls are made to the BurnleyTogether phoneline and any referrals for food parcels are passed to the Community Kitchen, where a number of Burnley FC in the Community and Burnley FC staff are currently based.

The Burnley FC first team players have made a collective donation to the foodbank, which was matched by Burnley FC. The club's directors have also generously donated to the cause.

Burnley FC in the Community would like to extend its thanks for the amazing support the foodbank has received so far from the community. It would also like to thank all the partner organisation working together to deliver this essential service.

If you or someone you know is in need of support at this time, please visit www.burnleytogether.org.uk or call 01282 686402.