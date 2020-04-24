Skip to site footer
PREVIEW: Burnley v Liverpool

Clarets host Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool at Turf Moor this weekend

8 Hours ago

Sean Dyche is looking for an Olympic effort from his players as they strive to stop Liverpool in their tracks this weekend.

The Clarets boss feels the smallest details can make the difference in the Premier League; exemplified by the slender defeat to Swansea on the opening day.

And ahead of the meeting with the Reds – and following the midweek departure of David Jones - Dyche insists he is weighting up a full debut for record signing Steven Defour.

Dyche said: “I thought we should have got something last weekend, and possibly would have done but for a decision.

“But therein lies the reality of the Premier League. I think had that game been against a normal Championship side, we’d have won it hands down.

Dyche instruction carousel.jpg

“The stats were very tight, but a Premier League team finds a way of hanging in there and there are such fine margins. It comes down to that in any sport.

“We are all watching the Olympics and the finest of things can make the difference between being a gold medallist, or missing out.

“It’s a similar thing in the Premier League, in terms of things being tight.

“We have to learn from that and move forward because we have another big challenge coming our way.”

Celebration carousel.jpg

Dyche added: “Liverpool’s cheapest player probably cost more than our record signing, but we feel we are a strong unit and a good side.

“Let’s not overthink that too much; we have to value ourselves and if we can add to that, we are intent of giving a good account of ourselves.”

The match will be shown 'LIVE' on our YouTube channel from 3pm on Saturday.

Live updates will also be avaliable throughout the match on Twitter.


