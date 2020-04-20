Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Burnley to face West Ham United in ePL Invitational First Round

3 Hours ago

Dwight McNeil of Burnley has been drawn against Ryan Fredericks of West Ham United as Premier League players go head-to-head in the First Round of the ePremier League Invitational.

The match will take place at 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, with the winners going through to face either Josh Franceschi (ARSENAL) or Nathaniel Chalobah (WATFORD) at 3pm on Thursday, in the last 16.

The draw, made on Monday morning by Jamie Redknapp and his son on Sky Sports’ The Football Show, paired each Premier League club’s representative – including the likes of McNeil, Raheem Sterling, Wilfried Zaha, Reece James with Andre Gomes, among others – in a straight knock-out competition.

With Burnley being drawn in the first round of the competition, they are one of eight teams to face an extra step in their potentially prosperous path to ePremier League glory.

"I've always enjoyed playing FIFA since I was young, so to represent Burnley on the virtual pitch will be an amazing experience. I know Ryan and played against him earlier this season here at Turf Moor in the Premier League, we got three points then, so hopefully I can get the win again on Tuesday"

 

Dwight McNeil

Matches on EA SPORTS FIFA 20 will feature 18 minutes of play time, with both sides utilising 85-rated squads, and extra-time and penalties used to settle games which end in a draw.

The tournament final will feature in a live show on Sky Sports on Saturday 25 April, with the prize fund being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed most.

The opening rounds of the competition will feature four matches being played each day between midday and 4pm from Tuesday 21 April to Friday 24 April. 

The semi-finals and final will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 3pm on Saturday 25 April.

Here are the details of the full draw:

Round

Date

Player 1

Player 2

1A

21 Apr

John McGinn (AVL)

Neal Maupay (BHA)

1B

Josh Franceschi (ARS)

Nathaniel Chalobah (WAT)

1C

Dwight McNeil (BUR)

Ryan Fredericks (WHU)

1D

Philip Billing (BOU)

Angus Gunn (SOU)

2A

22 Apr

Raheem Sterling (MCI)

Wilfried Zaha (CRY)

2B

Tom Grennan (MUN)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (LIV)

2C

Reece James (CHE)

Andre Gomes (EVE)

2D

Moussa Sissoko (TOT)

Christian Atsu (NEW)

2E

23 Apr

Diogo Jota (WOL)

James Justin (LEI)

2F

Todd Cantwell (NOR)

Lys Mousset (SHU)

2G

Winner 1A

Winner 1D

2H

Winner 1B

Winner 1C

QF1

24 Apr

Winner 2B

Winner 2D

QF2

Winner 2C

Winner 2A

QF3

Winner 2E

Winner 2F

QF4

Winner 2G

Winner 2H

SF1

25 Apr

Winner QF1

Winner QF2

SF2

Winner QF3

Winner QF4

Final

Winner SF1

Winner SF2

Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

GAME ON: New Clarets FIFA 20 Fan Tournament Announced

16 April 2020

Burnley FC's Esports team have put together a tournament for fans to challenge each other on FIFA 20 and also identify future players for next season of Esports.

Read full article

Club News

Dwight And Other Premier League Stars Ready For Action In EPL Invitational Tournament

17 April 2020

Premier League footballers will be putting their EA SPORTS FIFA 20 skills to the test in the inaugural ePremier League Invitational tournament.

Read full article

Ticket News

TICKETS: All Home Games Now On Sale

4 March 2020

All the latest information relating to our home games for the 2019/20 season.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Newcastle Utd 0 Burnley 0

29 February 2020

The Clarets extended their unbeaten Premier League run to six games as goalkeeper Nick Pope racked up another clean sheet in front of watching England boss Gareth Southgate.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Club Help: Stay Home And Stay Well - Part 4 Football Drills

2 Hours ago

These are testing times for everyone as we all try to do our bit to deal with and fight the threat of coronavirus.

Read full article

Club News

SHOP: Offers And COVID-19 Info

19 April 2020

Read full article

Club News

Call For Continued Foodbank Support

18 April 2020

Read full article

Club News

I Know How Fortunate I Am: Tarkowski

17 April 2020

James Tarkowski is determined to fully embrace football and freedom when the Premier League lockdown comes to an end.

Read full article

View more