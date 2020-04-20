Burnley to face West Ham United in ePL Invitational First Round

Dwight McNeil of Burnley has been drawn against Ryan Fredericks of West Ham United as Premier League players go head-to-head in the First Round of the ePremier League Invitational.

The match will take place at 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon, with the winners going through to face either Josh Franceschi (ARSENAL) or Nathaniel Chalobah (WATFORD) at 3pm on Thursday, in the last 16.

The draw, made on Monday morning by Jamie Redknapp and his son on Sky Sports’ The Football Show, paired each Premier League club’s representative – including the likes of McNeil, Raheem Sterling, Wilfried Zaha, Reece James with Andre Gomes, among others – in a straight knock-out competition.

With Burnley being drawn in the first round of the competition, they are one of eight teams to face an extra step in their potentially prosperous path to ePremier League glory.

"I've always enjoyed playing FIFA since I was young, so to represent Burnley on the virtual pitch will be an amazing experience. I know Ryan and played against him earlier this season here at Turf Moor in the Premier League, we got three points then, so hopefully I can get the win again on Tuesday" Dwight McNeil

Matches on EA SPORTS FIFA 20 will feature 18 minutes of play time, with both sides utilising 85-rated squads, and extra-time and penalties used to settle games which end in a draw.

The tournament final will feature in a live show on Sky Sports on Saturday 25 April, with the prize fund being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed most.

The opening rounds of the competition will feature four matches being played each day between midday and 4pm from Tuesday 21 April to Friday 24 April.

The semi-finals and final will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 3pm on Saturday 25 April.

Here are the details of the full draw: