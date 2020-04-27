COVID-19: Supporter Update

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus COVID-19 threat Burnley Football Club continues to be shut for all supporter facing departments including the ticket office, Clarets Stores at Turf Moor and Charter Walk (online remains open), reception, catering rooms until further notice. This is in line with guidance and advice from both the Government and the football authorities.

The safety and wellbeing of supporters, players, and staff at the club is our highest priority and further updates will be available through official club channels as soon as we receive them.

Please note that club staff will are still working remotely where possible to answer any queries and questions you may have over the coming weeks.

The club encourages supporters to keep up to date with the current Government & NHS advice and guidelines around Coronavirus.

For specific questions regarding future fixtures, ticketing updates, news updates, and club contacts please click the link below.

BURNLEY FC CORONAVIRUS INFO

We thank you for your understanding and wish everyone well.

