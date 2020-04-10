Skip to site footer
All Points West!

Midfielder Ashley Westwood tells us how he's balancing work and play as he deals with the shutdown

8 Hours ago

AT HOME WITH... | Ashley Westwood

Club journalist Pete Oliver catches up with midfield stalwart Ashley Westwood

It might be lockdown, but Ashley Westwood is keeping busy.

The midfielder never stops running when on Premier League duty with the Clarets.

And he’s currently doing his best to stay on the ball during the enforced absence from work, as he explained to Clarets Player HD.

In a cracking chat from his back garden - accompanied by his trademark cuppa - Westwood tells us how he’s staying fit in tandem with some of his team-mates via Zoom training sessions.

And when not keeping in shape to be ready to return to training when football gets the greenlight to go again, he’s tending to his beloved grass and home schooling his youngsters.

The Westwood family have also been shopping for neighbours and – naturally – best buddy Ashley Barnes gets a mention.

Westwood had to celebrate his 30th birthday in isolation but Barnsey didn’t forget……

Watch the video above and enjoy.


