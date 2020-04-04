Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

£50 Million Shortfall If Clarets Don’t Finish The Season

14 Hours ago

Further to the Premier League statement released post the Premier League Shareholders meeting held on Friday 3rd April, Burnley FC is keen to be transparent with supporters, staff and stakeholders and is therefore able to confirm that due to the continued suspension of Premier League games this presents some significant challenges for the football club.

Burnley FC are set to lose around £5 million in lost revenue from the remaining home games which in the event that the season finishes would be unlikely to be recouped owing to the likely prospect of these fixtures being played behind closed doors.

In addition, the Clarets face missing out cash payments from the Premier League of up to £45 million in broadcasting revenue and other items if the season is not finished. It is believed that other clubs could be looking at up to a £100m shortfall. 

Commenting on this Burnley FC Chairman, Mike Garlick said: “It’s a completely unprecedented situation that we and other Premier League Clubs face and which we could not have foreseen in anyway only just a few weeks ago. 

“It’s now not just about Burnley or any other individual club anymore, it’s about the whole football ecosystem from the Premier League downwards and all the other businesses and communities that feed from that ecosystem.

“As a club, as fans, as staff members and as a town we are all in this together and I’m sure we can get through this by sticking together and helping each other in every way possible in these tough times.

“We all need to do our bit, however small, together as One Club.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Blackburn Rovers v Burnley

11 Hours ago

Burnley head into Saturday's East Lancashire derby in terrific form, with four wins in their last five fixtures placing the Clarets second in the Championship.

Read full article

Club News

Premier League Statement - 3rd April

3 April 2020

Burnley Football Club fully supports the approach outlined by the Premier League below and is committed to working with the league to get the season re-started when it is safe to do so.

Read full article

Club News

Foodbank Serving Bigger Numbers

2 April 2020

Burnley FC in the Community continues to work closely with Burnley Council and community housing company Calico to deliver the town’s foodbank service from the heart of the town centre.

Read full article

Club News

COVID-19: Joint Footballing Statement

1 April 2020

Wednesday 1st April:

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Premier League Statement - 3rd April

3 April 2020

Burnley Football Club fully supports the approach outlined by the Premier League below and is committed to working with the league to get the season re-started when it is safe to do so.

Read full article

Club News

Foodbank Serving Bigger Numbers

2 April 2020

Burnley FC in the Community continues to work closely with Burnley Council and community housing company Calico to deliver the town’s foodbank service from the heart of the town centre.

Read full article

Club News

COVID-19: Joint Footballing Statement

1 April 2020

Wednesday 1st April:

Read full article

Club News

Supporters' Groups Welcome Club Backing For NHS

31 March 2020

Burnley Football Club issued its annual accounts today, as is always the case on the final day of March. They showed a small profit, but the bigger news coming out of Turf Moor was the club’s move to...

Read full article

View more