Young Clarets Show Squad Strength

Andy Farrell is looking to keep the Under-23s firing on all fronts after shuffling his pack for their latest league win.

The young Clarets beat Crewe Alexandra 4-2 to move back within a point of Professional Development League northern group leaders Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City.

Burnley are now unbeaten in 17 games at Under-23 level so far this season ahead of Friday afternoon’s Premier League Cup derby at Blackburn Rovers.

And their fifth league win of the campaign came without regulars Ryan Cooney, Christian N’Guessan, Josh Benson and Rob Harker as Farrell freshened things up with the group cup tie at Ewood Park to be followed by a trip to Hull City next Monday night.

“This is the first of three, so I thought we’d rotate a little bit,” explained the acting Under-23s’ boss.

“Christian has been struggling with his ankle a little bit in training, as has Rob, so this gave us the opportunity to sit them on the side and get a little bit of a breather.

“Hopefully by Friday they should be somewhere near. Josh may also be coming back into the frame.

“Competition in terms of having somebody breathing down your neck always pushes you, makes you better and makes you think about your game.

“There’s competition all over the pitch, which is good.”

While Rovers were ending their interest in the Premier League International Cup with a 2-1 home defeat to Benfica on Monday evening, the Clarets comfortably overcame a youthful Crewe side thanks to a Joel Mumbongo double, Mace Goodridge’s first goal for the club and a fine strike from Tunde Bayode.

“The boys played very well in the first half and penned them back to get the goals,” added Farrell, who saw his side lead 3-0 at the break at the Tameside Stadium.

“We said at half time we could really go to step on and win the game five or six and let them back into the game.

“We let them back in briefly to give them a little bit of hope, but Tunde then went and nicked another one to make it 4-1 and that killed it.

“The boys have been doing well. To get any run of games at any level up to 17 is very hard.”