Wood: Let's Keep It Going

Chris Wood wants more of the same after helping the Clarets bounce back to form in stunning style.

Wood returned to action after two games out through injury with a goal-scoring performance in Saturday’s superb 3-0 victory over West Ham.

And after bringing an end to the Clarets’ three-game losing run – and delivering the perfect response to a 3-0 loss at Sheffield United the week before – Wood is looking to kick on after the international break.

“It was a pretty good performance from the team. It was nice to bounce back like that. We needed to and now we put our front foot forward,” said Wood, who has linked up with the New Zealand squad in Dublin preparing for a friendly against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday night.

“We know we can do it, we know we’re a good side and we know we can put a performance together and we showed that.

“We just need to keep going and make sure it’s consistent every week.”

Wood scored his fifth goal in as many Premier League games and his sixth in five matches against West Ham with a clinical strike to put Sean Dyche’s men 2-0 up just before the break.

That followed an opener from Ashley Barnes, who also has five goals for the season, as the Clarets climbed back into the top half of the table.

And at the end of a week which saw both frontmen sign new deals at Turf Moor, Wood was delighted to be back in business and re-kindling a partnership which has produced 27 Premier League goals during 2019.

“I think we clicked very well,” he added. “We have ever since our days at Brighton and it was nice to be back on the field with him and nice to be back on the field full-stop.

“It was a good performance and a good three points for us.”