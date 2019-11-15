Wood Back In The Fold

Chris Wood is on his way back to Turf Moor following his international return for New Zealand.

Wood played for 76 minutes of the All Whites’ friendly 3-1 defeat against a Republic of Ireland side captained by Clarets team-mate Robbie Brady.

It was a first appearance at international level for two years for Wood – the record goalscorer for his country.

But the in-form Burnley frontman, who has scored five times in his last five Premier League appearances wrapped around a two-match injury absence, will not be involved in the All White’s friendly in Lithuania on Sunday and will report back for training with the Clarets.

“The game’s on artificial turf, so that’s why we don’t want to risk Winston Reid, Chris Wood and Ryan Thomas with what they’ve been through recently,” confirmed New Zealand coach Danny Hay, who spent last Friday at the Clarets’ training ground before watching Wood score on his comeback in Burnley’s 3-0 win over West Ham.

New Zealand took the lead in Dublin on Thursday night before Brady created Ireland’s equaliser with a corner headed in by Blackburn Rovers defender Derrick Williams.

Preston’s Sean Maguire and ex-North End forward Callum Robinson then completed the victory for an Ireland side which also included Clarets’ central defender Kevin Long, who, like Brady, completed 90 minutes in winning his 13th cap.

Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick was not involved as Ireland manager Mick McCarthy rotated his side ahead next Monday night’s decisive Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark in Dublin.

Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope was an unused substitute as England thumped Montenegro 7-0 at Wembley in their 1000th fixture to secure qualification for next summer’s Euro finals.

But Burnley winger Dwight McNeil will be hoping to win a third Under-21 cap when England go to Albania for a Euro qualifier this evening (Friday).