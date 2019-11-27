Women Are Up For The Cup

Preview: Burnley FC Women v Hull City Ladies

The Women’s FA Cup is in town this weekend as Burnley FC Women welcome Hull City Ladies to Padiham FC’s Ruby Civil Arena.

Burnley FC Women join the competition at the second round proper.

This is the first season where the Claret Women have not had to compete in the pre-qualifying rounds and another indicator of how far the team has advanced in the women’s game.

Burnley have enjoyed good form of late, with a string of wins in the league, only suffering their first defeat in mid-November.

Hull City Ladies, meanwhile, have endured a tougher league campaign and currently sit bottom of the table, however the Tigresses will be keen to enjoy a positive cup run.

Clarets First Team Manager, Matt Bee, said: “Hull will prove a big test this weekend so we will need to be on our game.

“Obviously drawing a home game is good. It’s positive and on paper it’s a winable game.

"Hull have had a tough league campaign. However, often when a team faces pressure in the league the FA Cup can be a free hit and they could see it as a chance to really make a success of their season.

“We’ve had some success in the competition previously; three seasons ago we went to Stoke and hung on, eventually winning on penalties and causing a massive shock.

"You don’t see many teams from tier five going and beating a tier three team. That’s the joy of the FA Cup and we look forward to entering the competition on Sunday.”

It’s set to be a great fixture in a historic cup competition, so all support for the team is welcome!

Kick-off is 1pm on Sunday 1st December and the game will take place at Padiham FC’s Ruby Civil Arena, 16 Well Street, Padiham, Burnley, BB12 8LE. Entrance is £3 for adults and £1 for under 16s.