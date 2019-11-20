Skip to site footer
Watch Us Play On Prime

14 Hours ago

Two of our fixtures will be available to watch on Amazon Prime for free*

Burnley Football Club have partnered with Amazon for the first time, as a number of games will be aired on their streaming service over the festive period. 

The club's fixtures that will be aired on Amazon Prime Video:

  • Burnley v Manchester City - Tuesday 3rd December, 8:15pm KO
  • Everton v Burnley - Thursday 26th December, 3pm KO 

You can also watch other fixtures during December on Prime.

Besides live sports, Prime members can also get access to movies, TV shows and ebooks.

If you sign up to Amazon Prime, you can also take advantage of unlimited one day delivery on millions of items and exclusive early access to lightening deals - just in time for Black Friday and Christmas shopping. 

Sign up now to start your 30 day trial.

 

*After free 30 day trial, Amazon Prime is £7.99 a month. Contact Amazon to cancel anytime. 


