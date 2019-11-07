Watch The Manager's Press Conference - Live

Watch today's weekly press conference LIVE on Clarets Player.

Premium subscribers to Clarets Player can watch the manager’s weekly pre-match press conference live, via the club website or the official Burnley FC app.

Sean Dyche is due to face the media approximately 1pm.

Watch now with a Premium subscription: Premium Clarets Player subscribers can watch all live video content, as well as listen to live matchday commentary of every Burnley match this season.

Sign up here

Download the official Burnley FC app

Available for Apple and Android devices, the club’s official app is the best way to watch video content via their mobile device.

Live streams can be found by tapping the menu, Clarets Player and switching to the Live tab.