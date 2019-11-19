Skip to site footer
TICKETS: Boxing Day Away Game At Goodison Park

7 Hours ago

Tickets for our Boxing Day away game against Everton will be going on sale earlier than usual this year, to help us finalise our allocation.

The sale will start on Wednesday 20th November, and will be open to all season ticket holders from 9:15am tomorrow.

Tickets: 

Age bands Age Prices
Adults 18-64 years £30
Senior 65+ years £23
Under 18 Up to 17 years £18

 

General sale

A general sale date has not yet been finalised - this will be announced shortly. 

Please note: if you purchase tickets at the ticket office, your tickets will be sent out at a later date. 

 

Ticket sales

The methods of sale are ONLINE, in person or by postal application.

The final day for online sales is Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 12pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.

The final sales date is Monday 24th December at 12pm.

 

Further details can be found below:

The main purpose of the earlier sale for this game is to better understand the demand, which will in turn, decide which allocation option we take.

Option 1 - is for the Lower Tier only. This includes 1500 general admission tickets, along with 230 Restricted viewing tickets.

Option 2 – includes the Upper Tier. This will provide us with 2500 general admission tickets and 330 restricted viewing seats.

The deadline to agree our final allocation is Wednesday 27th November. This decision will be based purely on the results of the pre-sale.

 

How will the tickets be allocated?

Tickets will be allocated in line with the selling order set out by Everton FC. This requires us to sell all tickets in the Lower Tier first. There is no guarantee that the Upper tier will be made available.

When will my tickets be posted?
Your tickets will not be processed during the presale period. It is only when we have agreed the final allocation that we will be able to process all orders.

I can no longer go to the game. Would I be eligible for a refund?

Tickets for this game are non-refundable. Please make sure you can attend the game before purchasing the tickets.


