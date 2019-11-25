Skip to site footer
SHOP: Your One Month Warning

4 Hours ago

Today is exactly one month to go until Christmas Day and our hottest selling gifts are flying off the shelves already - make sure you don't miss out:

BRXLZ Construction Football (£15) - Set your loved ones off with a special edition build-a-football. With almost 700 pieces, it will keep them busy for a while!

lego football.JPG

 

Guess Who BFC Edition (£15) - Our bespoke Guess Who game will have you and your opponents narrowing down asking yes or no questions to guess your chosen footballer.

Guesss who.jpg

Retro Gnome (£15) - A Claret's twist to a traditional piece of outdoor decor, a BFC gnome is a funky but great addition to your garden. 

imageuzyev.png

BRXLZ Construction Stadium (£60) - Build Turf Moor and place proudly in your home with our build-a-stadium! Warning: the pieces are small so this make take a while to put together.

BRXLZ-Turf-Moor.jpg

Bertie Bee Teddy (£17) - A perfect present for our smaller Clarets, they can cuddle up to their favourite football mascot. 

bertie mascot teddy.JPG

Stuck for gift ideas still? Come down to one of our stores or have a browse on our website


