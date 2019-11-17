Report: Sheffield United U18s 2 Burnley U18s 0

Tony Philliskirk's side fell to a 2-0 defeat to the hands of Sheffield United, in the U18 Professional Development League.

Goals in either half from United's Jake Kelly and Angelo Capello sealed all three points for the home side, on a crisp morning in Sheffield.

The Blades started bright, after attacker Leo Gaxha rounded Lewis Thomas in the Burnley goal, before sliding an effort just wide of the post.

And the hosts then took the lead shortly after, as Kelly fired home from outside the box, from a corner routine.

Burnley came out searching for an equaliser in the second half, however, despite the Clarets' best efforts at clawing one back, United doubled their lead.

Capello headed home Zak Brunt's cross to give the home side the two-goal lead, as the clock ticked on.

Despite Philliskirk's side's attacking presence, United kept the visitors at bay to ensure all three points were in South Yorkshire.