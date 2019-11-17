Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Report: Sheffield United U18s 2 Burnley U18s 0

Clarets fall to defeat in war of the roses

16 Hours ago

Tony Philliskirk's side fell to a 2-0 defeat to the hands of Sheffield United, in the U18 Professional Development League.

Goals in either half from United's Jake Kelly and Angelo Capello sealed all three points for the home side, on a crisp morning in Sheffield.

The Blades started bright, after attacker Leo Gaxha rounded Lewis Thomas in the Burnley goal, before sliding an effort just wide of the post.

And the hosts then took the lead shortly after, as Kelly fired home from outside the box, from a corner routine.

Burnley came out searching for an equaliser in the second half, however, despite the Clarets' best efforts at clawing one back, United doubled their lead.

Capello headed home Zak Brunt's cross to give the home side the two-goal lead, as the clock ticked on.

Despite Philliskirk's side's attacking presence, United kept the visitors at bay to ensure all three points were in South Yorkshire.

 


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

POPPY APPEAL: Shirt Auction 2019 Update

15 November 2019

Burnley Football Club is once again proud to partner with the Royal British Legion and the Premier League in supporting the 2019 Poppy Appeal.

Read full article

Club News

Club Hosts First Ever Hate Crime In Football Conference

15 November 2019

Read full article

Club News

Wood Back In The Fold

15 November 2019

Chris Wood is on his way back to Turf Moor following his international return for New Zealand.

Read full article

Club News

Lottery Results: Week 43

15 November 2019

Read full article

View more