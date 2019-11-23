REPORT: Burnley U18s 1 Nottingham Forest U18s 1

Tony Philliskirk’s side had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, after a dominant second-half display.

Despite Forest taking the lead early on, Burnley equalised through Chris Conn-Clarke, before dominating the majority of the match.

The Clarets fell behind just 15 minutes into the first-half, after a good build-up play was finished past Thomas, to five the away side the lead.

However, after the goal, Burnley settled into the game and got a deserved equaliser.

A well worked move started by Dylan Moonan in midfield found Conn-Clarke out wide, who then cut inside and finished wonderfully into the top corner.

Moments later, the Clarets nearly had a second.

The Trialist forward up-front for Burnley, found himself one-on-one with the Forest keeper, before seeing his strike blocked and cleared by the Forest centre-back.

With the sides level at the break, Philliskirk’s side then had the chance to take the lead 20 minutes into the second half.

Striker Mitch George was fouled inside the area, and the referee awarded a spot-kick, before the forward stepped up and rattled the post from the spot.

Shortly after, Burnley had a great opportunity to again take the lead, as Joe McGlynn broke through one on one, before rounding the Forest keeper, only to see his effort blocked on the line by the visitors’ skipper.

And despite the hosts best efforts at snatching a late winner, the away side kept the Clarets at bay, to ensure the honours were even.

BURNLEY: Thomas, Connolly, Rooney, Pruti, Rain, Fenlon, Moonan, Woods, Conn-Clarke, Thomson, George.

SUBS: Waller, Chima, Unwin, Major, McGlynn.