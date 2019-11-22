PREVIEW: Watford v Burnley

Something may have to give as the Clarets head back into Premier League action at Watford.

Burnley are yet to win away, while Watford have not picked up maximum points at Vicarage Road.

That’s not to suggest either side is struggling, however.

Watford – who brought back Enrique Sanchez Flores for a second stint as manager after they had taken just one point from their first four games – won last time out at Norwich to dump the Canaries to the foot of the table and climb to 18th place.

Under Spaniard Flores, Watford have lost just one of their last five league games to spark a revival.

Sean Dyche was a player and manager at Watford

While the Clarets – 10th in the table after beating West Ham a fortnight ago – haven’t yet picked up a win away from Turf Moor they have drawn three times on the road.

And manager Sean Dyche doesn’t believe either statistic is an exact reflection of how the two sides have played so far.

“I don’t think they have performed as badly as maybe the results have gone,” said Dyche as he prepares to return to his former club.

“They had a very important result against Norwich and the manager will be trying to instil the things he’s wanted. They’ll feel better about themselves after getting the win.

“I see a good group of players (there). I thought we were a good group of players last season and didn’t get off to a good start. Sometimes it happens.

“It’s certainly another game we’ll have to be on the top of our performance, we know that.

“Only at Sheffield United and the second half against Brighton are the only two times we’ve really come off a performance this season.

“We’ve got to go and deliver again. But there’s good evidence to suggest we will be ready to do deliver a good performance again.”

Team news

The Clarets will again be without the injured pair of Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Danny Drinkwater, who played on loan at Watford in 2011, is getting closer to involvement after playing a second successive 90 minutes in a mid-week training-ground game.

Watford talisman and striking focal point Troy Deeney (above) may return to action for the first time since mid-August following knee surgery.

Club record buy - £25m winger Ismaila Sarr – could also figure after starting just one Premier League game so far following his August arrival from Rennes.

However, defender Christian Kabasele is suspended is following his red card at Norwich.

And Domingos Quina (groin), Tom Cleverley (heel), Daniel Bachmann (hamstring), Danny Welbeck (hamstring), Sebastian Prödl (knee) are all injury absentees.

Form guide

The Clarets ended a three-game losing run with a comprehensive 3-0 win over West Ham at Turf Moor a fortnight ago.

Sean Dyche’s side has drawn three of their opening six games away from home but is yet to win.

Watford secured their first league win thanks to a 2-0 victory at Norwich City ahead of the international break.

The Hornets have now lost just one of their last five league games to climb off the bottom of the table.

Enrique Sanchez Flores’ side has drawn three and lost three at home in the Premier League, with their last win at Vicarage Road coming on 2 April – 11 games ago.

Opposition camp

Watford manager Enrique Sanchez Flores: “Burnley are a very good team, the kind of team which is a good example for all of us.

“They have been together for a long time. They are really tough, have two strong strikers and defend well like a group.

“We have confidence in our system, in our players and how we can play. I hope we can do it.”

Match facts

The Clarets have won once and drawn three times on their last five trips to Vicarage Road.

Burnley's last clean sheet away from home came at Watford in January.

Watford are looking to avoid a club record 11 home league games without a win.

The Hornets are seeking a 100th top-flight win.

Referee

Paul Tierney

VAR

Peter Bankes

Kick-off

Saturday 3pm