PREVIEW: Sheff Utd U18s v Burnley U18s

The Under-18s go to Sheffield United on Saturday looking to avoid being cut down by another ‘Steel City’ foe.

The youth team saw their four-match unbeaten run ended by a 2-1 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last week.

And boss Tony Philliskirk – who started his own career at United – is hoping to kick-start another run against the third-placed Blades.

“We were disappointed with the result last weekend but far from disappointed with the performance,” said Philliskirk, whose side was beaten by a late penalty to remain fifth in the U18 Professional Development League’s northern group.

“The lads are in a good place at the moment. The spirit is very good, they are training really well and now we go to Sheffield United, who are right up there.

“It will be a real big test for us, but we’ve said to the lads, if they maintain the level of intensity and performance that’s all we ask.

“We are delighted with the way we’re going and all the lads are showing a lot of the Burnley traits, which is really pleasing us.

“The last thing we say as a group, win, lose or draw, is we put everything out there on the pitch.

“No-one runs harder than us, no-one runs further than us and we compete to our highest level and capability.

“We’re delighted with their application and attitude lately. The majority of results have been very good.

“We’ve had a couple of defeats but it’s the manner they are going about it and the performance levels that have been really pleasing.”

The Clarets have recovered from a slow start to the season to climb the table and currently sit six points behind second-placed Nottingham Forest with three games in hand.

Philliskirk’s side will continue to operate with a mix of first and second-year scholars. And while the balance may alter as objectives for individual players alter over the course of the season, the youth boss still wants to challenge.

He added: “At the end of day we still compete and our aim is to try and achieve a top-two finish in the league which takes you into the play-offs at the end of the season.

“That is our aim, but the biggest goal is to get lads contracts.”

The Clarets will be without the duo of goalkeeper Harry Allen, who is injured, and in-form midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke due to international duty.

Striker Joe McGlynn, who scored twice for the U23s in mid-week, is being assessed but defender Edon Prutin is available after serving a one-match ban for his dismissal against Wednesday in Tuesday’s LFA Senior Cup win over AFC Fylde.

Kick-off at Sheffield United’s Steelphalt Academy in Firshill Crescent (Sheffield S4 7DJ) is at 11am.

Meanwhile, the Clarets now know they will start their FA Youth Cup bid at Curzon Ashton.

Curzon’s win over Oldham Athletic means Burnley will go to the Tameside Stadium – venue for the Clarets’ U23 home fixtures – for a third-round tie on a date to be confirmed next month.