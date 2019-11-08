PREVIEW: Burnley v West Ham United

The Clarets again face West Ham at Turf Moor looking for a win to restore their momentum.

Last season it took a 2-0 home victory over the Hammers - and a first Premier League goal from Dwight McNeil - at the turn of the year to launch Burnley’s run to survival.

This meeting is not as critical as Sean Dyche’s men have already picked up the same number of points as they had at the half-way point of last season.

And although the Clarets will want to end their three-match losing run going into the international break against a West Ham side experiencing their own dip in form, Dyche isn’t comparing the fixtures.

“The bigger picture of where we were last season to where we are this season, we are a completely different animal, the way we are going about it and with the way the team are performing,” said the Burnley boss.

West Ham are without a win in six following their own impressive start to the campaign.

The Londoners invested heavily in their squad over the summer, with French striker and four-goal leading scorer Sebastien Haller arriving for a record fee of £45m from Eintracht Frankfurt.

But Dyche’s focus will remain on seeking a response to last Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Sheffield United and earning the win that would lift his side above the 13th-placed Hammers.

“I want more, I expect more, so that goes into this weekend's thinking,” he added.

“The teams we are playing now we recognise as being challengers so therefore we have to take the challenge on.

“We know they are a good side and they’ve had a couple of down days, which can happen.

“They're trying to find their consistency, but it's not for me to really worry about them other than making the players aware of some of their threats.

“Equally, we have to find some of the ways that we can affect them and put into action a game-plan which we think can win the game and that’s what we will do.”

Team news

Chris Wood could return for the Clarets after a hamstring strain kept the New Zealand international out of the last two games.

Loanee Danny Drinkwater has begun full training with the squad but Saturday’s match comes too soon for the midfielder who is due to start a games programme soon.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is still unavailable after suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty with Iceland in October.

The Londoners are without a few key players, with midfielder Jack Wilshere facing a fitness test to see whether he can feature.

Absentees include Michail Antonio, Lukasz Fabianksi and Winston Reid, who is denied a meeting with fellow New Zealander Wood in front of watching national team boss Danny Hay.

Opposition camp

Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini: “The team is not winning. When you are not winning, it is because everyone must do better, including the manager, the players, the individual performers.

“It’s a very bad moment for us, without any doubt. I always try to be optimistic, I always set my targets as high as I can. I always demand that West Ham must fight to be in the upper the part of the table.

“The Premier League is very tight this season - you have eight or nine teams within three points - but of course we need to improve as we wanted to be in another position.

“Regardless of that, I think that Burnley will always be a very difficult team to play away from home. They have a very clear style of play, they have top players, and they make a lot of crosses. Everyone knows that.

“It’s a direct style, and it’s a style that in the last few years has been very successful. If we are to win, it will be because we have tried hard to play better than them.”

Form guide

Burnley are on the back of three straight defeats following an unbeaten four-game run prior to the last international break.

All of the Clarets three wins so far this season have come at Turf Moor.

West Ham have only managed to pick up two points from their last five matches, after an impressive start which saw them gain 11 from their first six.

Manuel Pellegrimi’s have secured only one win from five attempts away from home in the Premier League this season.

Match stats

Chris Wood has scored in all four of his Premier League outings against the Hammers, with five goals in total.

The Hammers have only managed to beat the Clarets four times in 28 attempts at Turf Moor, with nine draws and 15 defeats.

Manuel Pellegrini is yet to win at Turf Moor in his managerial career, losing with Manchester City and West Ham.

The last three fixtures between the sides have produced 11 goals.

Referee

Kevin Friend

VAR

Lee Mason

Kick-off

Saturday 3pm