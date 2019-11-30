PREVIEW: Burnley v Crystal Palace

Burnley will be striving for their third successive Premier League win when they entertain Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Clarets have beaten both West Ham United and Watford 3-0 in their last two games.

Sean Dyche’s side sit in seventh place in the Premier League table.

Dyche worked with Palace assistant manager Ray Lewington at Watford. The Londoners may have lost their last three games but the Burnley boss knows it will be a tough game.

“They are a good side. We know they are effective on the counter. We know they can absorb when they have to. Roy’s teams are always well organised. Roy and Ray are proper football men

There is no reason to think it’s going to be anything other than a tough game. They all are.”

Team news

Ashley Westwood misses out after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season at Watford last Saturday. It ends a run of 23 successive Premier League appearances for the former Aston Villa midfielder.

Danny Drinkwater is getting closer to the matchday squad after his recovery from an ankle injury.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is still unavailable after suffering a hamstring injury while on international duty with Iceland in October.

Former Derby County and Watford forward Matej Vydra is back in training after a hip injury and could be involved.

Palace will be without ever-present utility man Joel Ward on Saturday. He picked up a knee injury in the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last week. Former Liverpool and England defender Martin Kelly is expected to deputise.

French defender Mamadou Sakho is back in training but is not expected to figure against Burnley.

Form guide

Burnley are striving to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2019 when they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers, AFC Bournemouth and Cardiff City.

It’s seventh against 13th on Saturday with Sean Dyche’s team three points better off than the Londoners.

Palace have lost their last three games. They are without a win in their last five Premier League games, losing four and drawing one.

The Eagles won nine times on their travels in the Premier League last season. They have already won at Old Trafford and the London Stadium in this campaign.

Bizarrely, Palace haven’t played outside of London since the 24th of August when they won 2-1 at Old Trafford. It’s a run of 11 league and cup games played in the capital.

Opposition camp

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "It won’t be a similar game to Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. But this will be an equally difficult game in my opinion.

"We have every respect for Burnley. They know exactly what they're doing and do it very well. It's up to us to try and deal with that.

"I don't think we can equate form with results. We've not performed badly in any of our last games. We've been close to getting points. Results may have been bad but our form has not.

"There's no magic formula for away games but we do have players who are dangerous with time and space. That, plus our resilience, helps us on the road."

Match facts

Crystal Palace have won the last three fixtures between these two clubs.

Burnley have won three of the last five games against the Londoners at Turf Moor. Chris Wood got the only goal in September 2017. Nick Pope made his Premier League debut as a substitute that day.

Ex-Claret loanee Gary Cahill is expected to be in the Palace defence on Saturday. Cahill had a season on loan at Turf Moor in 2004/05 making 27 league appearances for Steve Cotterill’s side scoring once.

Jay Rodriguez’ first league goal for Burnley came in a 4-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace back in March 2009. Both Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes have scored three times against Palace. No Burnley player has scored more goals than them in this fixture.

Referee

Peter Bankes

VAR

Anthony Taylor

Kick-off

Saturday 3pm.