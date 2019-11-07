Skip to site footer
Match Previews

PREVIEW: Burnley U23s v Crystal Palace U23s

Clarets host Palace this afternoon in second group game of Premier League Cup

7 November 2019

Defender Oli Younger is looking forward to his first taste of Premier League Cup action this season as the Clarets take on Crystal Palace.

The group G game has been switched from Bamber Bridge to the Clarets' training ground, due to the weather conditions.

And that means Younger can continue his comeback, after he returned to action on Monday against Sheffield Wednesday, at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium, after a month out due to picking up an injury in training.

The Skipton-born defender put in an impressive performance in his first game back, alongside Scott Wilson in defence, who both had the task of battling with ex-Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City striker Jordan Rhodes.

"It was really good to be back, after a month out, so to complete 90 minutes on Monday was a nice achievement and felt good, so I’m glad to be back.

“Up against Jordan Rhodes was a great test, they’re the sort of players you want to be up against, so it made the challenge even better."

Younger missed the U23's first group fixture at Middlesbrough last month, as the Clarets drew 1-1 at Bishop Auckland.

But the defender is looking forward to this afternoon's cup clash and believes it's a great opportunity for the side to continue their unbeaten run.

“We’ve had a really good start to the season, and we will be looking to continue that today.

"To be unbeaten in 14 games in all comeptitions, is a great achievement at any level.

“With Palace being a southern division side and category two, they will play a bit different, but we will just take it like any other game.

“It’s a great competition to be involved in and something we will be looking to succeed in this year.

“It’s good to see we have a really good group, and everyone is pushing for places every game.

“There’s great competition within the squad and we do have the depth in positions, there are games all the time, so there’s always opportunities.”

Palace have lost their last five matches in all competitions and currently sit bottom of the South Proffesional Development League table.

Including a 3-1 defeat to fellow Group G side, Blackburn Rovers, who the Clarets face at the end of this month.

Updates will be made after the 11am pitch inspection on social media and website.


