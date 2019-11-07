Skip to site footer
Tell Us Your Views And Win Matchday Tickets, a Replica Shirt or a Copy of FIFA 20

7 November 2019

We would like you to take part in the Premier League’s annual Matchday Fan Experience survey. We would love to hear more about your experiences of Premier League football, and the things that matter most to you about your Club.

The survey covers a wide range of topics including attendance, customer service and the performance of stadium facilities. Disabled fans who complete the survey will be asked for their views on any specialist services and facilities that they use.

Your insight will help the Premier League understand what matters most about your current experience, as well as giving an understanding of any areas that require continued improvement.  

The survey takes between 10 to 15 minutes. To enter, simply click on the link below:

CLICK FOR SURVEY

If you require the use a screen reader, please click the link below:

CLICK FOR SURVEY - SCREEN READER

Thanks for your support.

 

This research is being conducted on behalf of the Premier League by Populus, an independent opinion research company, in accordance with the MRS Code of Conduct. As such, any information you provide will be held in the strictest confidence and will not in any way be attributed back to you personally or passed to any third parties and will be used only for research purposes. If you have any queries about this survey, please contact a member of the Populus team on 020 7253 9900 or the Premier League on 0207 864 9000.

Go to https://populuslive.online-host.solutions/Media/P008581/TermsConditions.htm to view the prize draw terms and conditions.

Go to https://populuslive.online-host.solutions/Media/P006479/PrivacyPolicy.htm to view the privacy policy.

If you do not wish to receive any further information from Populus reply to this email typing the word unsubscribe in the subject line.


