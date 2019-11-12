POPPY APPEAL: Shirt Auction 2019 Open

Burnley Football Club is once again proud to partner with the Royal British Legion and the Premier League in supporting the 2019 Poppy Appeal.
Thank you to all supporters who generously donated to the Royal British Legion on Sunday ahead of the West Ham at the weekend. The Royal British Legion raised over £1000 from selling poppies and other items, as well as bucket collecting around Turf Moor before the game.
Burnley FC would also like to thank all supporters for the respect shown to the various servicemen and military veterans who attended the game and helped stage a fitting moment of silence during a rendition of the Last Post.
Burnley players all wore shirts proudly carrying the Royal British Legion poppy logo for the recent victory at Turf Moor over West Ham United. We are now delighted to put these match-worn or prepared shirts up for auction, with all proceeds going to the Royal British Legion.
THE AUCTION
The auction is now open!
To make a bid, simply use the form below. Highest bids will be updated at the end of each day, with the final day of bidding being Monday 18th November at 5pm.
Highest bids on all shirts at that time will be the winners, and will be contacted on Tuesday 19th November to arrange payment and collection/delivery.
Please note: all bids must be in £5 increments.
THE SHIRTS
Bids as of Tuesday 12/11/2019, 4:00pm:
- 1. Nick Pope - £100
- 2. Matt Lowton - £165
- 3. Charlie Taylor - £135
- 4. Jack Cork - £50
- 5. James Tarkowski - £100
- 6. Ben Mee - £200
- 8. Danny Drinkwater - £65
- 9. Chris Wood - £50
- 10. Ashley Barnes - £500
- 11. Dwight McNeil - £250
- 12. Robbie Brady - £40
- 13. Jeff Hendrick - £50
- 14. Ben Gibson -
- 15. Bailey Peacock Farrell - £80
- 18. Ashley Westwood - £175
- 19. Jay Rodriguez - £100
- 20. Joe Hart - £125
- 23. Erik Pieters - £50
- 25. Aaron Lennon - £100
- 26. Phil Bardsley - £180
- 27. Matej Vydra - £50
- 28. Kevin Long - £100
If you have any questions regarding the auction, please email poppy@burnleyfc.com.
Thank you again for your support and generosity!