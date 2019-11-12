POPPY APPEAL: Shirt Auction 2019 Open

Burnley Football Club is once again proud to partner with the Royal British Legion and the Premier League in supporting the 2019 Poppy Appeal.

Thank you to all supporters who generously donated to the Royal British Legion on Sunday ahead of the West Ham at the weekend. The Royal British Legion raised over £1000 from selling poppies and other items, as well as bucket collecting around Turf Moor before the game.

Burnley FC would also like to thank all supporters for the respect shown to the various servicemen and military veterans who attended the game and helped stage a fitting moment of silence during a rendition of the Last Post.

Burnley players all wore shirts proudly carrying the Royal British Legion poppy logo for the recent victory at Turf Moor over West Ham United. We are now delighted to put these match-worn or prepared shirts up for auction, with all proceeds going to the Royal British Legion.

THE AUCTION

The auction is now open!

To make a bid, simply use the form below. Highest bids will be updated at the end of each day, with the final day of bidding being Monday 18th November at 5pm.

Highest bids on all shirts at that time will be the winners, and will be contacted on Tuesday 19th November to arrange payment and collection/delivery.

Please note: all bids must be in £5 increments.

Your Name Your email address Your contact number Shirt you are bidding on -- Select an option -- 1. Nick Pope 2. Matt Lowton 3. Charlie Taylor 4. Jack Cork 5. James Tarkowski 6. Ben Mee 8. Danny Drinkwater 9. Chris Wood 10. Ashley Barnes 11. Dwight McNeil 12. Robbie Brady 13. Jeff Hendrick 14. Ben Gibson 15. Bailey Peacock Farrell 18. Ashley Westwood 19. Jay Rodriguez 20. Joe Hart 23. Erik Pieters 25. Aaron Lennon 26. Phil Bardsley 27. Matej Vydra 28. Kevin Long Your bid amount (£) Submit Bid

THE SHIRTS

Bids as of Tuesday 12/11/2019, 4:00pm:

1. Nick Pope - £100

2. Matt Lowton - £165

3. Charlie Taylor - £135

4. Jack Cork - £50

5. James Tarkowski - £100

6. Ben Mee - £200

8. Danny Drinkwater - £65

9. Chris Wood - £50

10. Ashley Barnes - £500

11. Dwight McNeil - £250

12. Robbie Brady - £40

13. Jeff Hendrick - £50

14. Ben Gibson -

15. Bailey Peacock Farrell - £80

18. Ashley Westwood - £175

19. Jay Rodriguez - £100

20. Joe Hart - £125

23. Erik Pieters - £50

25. Aaron Lennon - £100

26. Phil Bardsley - £180

27. Matej Vydra - £50

28. Kevin Long - £100

If you have any questions regarding the auction, please email poppy@burnleyfc.com.

Thank you again for your support and generosity!