Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

POPPY APPEAL: Shirt Auction 2019 Open

16 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club is once again proud to partner with the Royal British Legion and the Premier League in supporting the 2019 Poppy Appeal.

Thank you to all supporters who generously donated to the Royal British Legion on Sunday ahead of the West Ham at the weekend. The Royal British Legion raised over £1000 from selling poppies and other items, as well as bucket collecting around Turf Moor before the game. 

Burnley FC would also like to thank all supporters for the respect shown to the various servicemen and military veterans who attended the game and helped stage a fitting moment of silence during a rendition of the Last Post.

Burnley players all wore shirts proudly carrying the Royal British Legion poppy logo for the recent victory at Turf Moor over West Ham United. We are now delighted to put these match-worn or prepared shirts up for auction, with all proceeds going to the Royal British Legion.

Poppy-16x9-2.jpg

THE AUCTION

The auction is now open!

To make a bid, simply use the form below. Highest bids will be updated at the end of each day, with the final day of bidding being Monday 18th November at 5pm.

Highest bids on all shirts at that time will be the winners, and will be contacted on Tuesday 19th November to arrange payment and collection/delivery. 

Please note: all bids must be in £5 increments.

    THE SHIRTS

    Bids as of Tuesday 12/11/2019, 4:00pm:

    • 1. Nick Pope - £100
    • 2. Matt Lowton - £165
    • 3. Charlie Taylor - £135
    • 4. Jack Cork - £50
    • 5. James Tarkowski - £100
    • 6. Ben Mee - £200
    • 8. Danny Drinkwater - £65
    • 9. Chris Wood - £50
    • 10. Ashley Barnes - £500
    • 11. Dwight McNeil - £250
    • 12. Robbie Brady - £40
    • 13. Jeff Hendrick - £50
    • 14. Ben Gibson - 
    • 15. Bailey Peacock Farrell - £80
    • 18. Ashley Westwood - £175
    • 19. Jay Rodriguez - £100
    • 20. Joe Hart - £125
    • 23. Erik Pieters - £50
    • 25. Aaron Lennon - £100
    • 26. Phil Bardsley - £180
    • 27. Matej Vydra - £50
    • 28. Kevin Long - £100

    If you have any questions regarding the auction, please email poppy@burnleyfc.com

    Thank you again for your support and generosity!

     


    Advertisement block

    Related articles

    Match Reports

    LFA SENIOR CUP: Burnley 3 AFC Fylde 1

    12 Hours ago

    Danny Drinkwater helped the Clarets reach the semi-finals of the Interfit Lancashire FA Senior Cup as he successfully stepped up his comeback.

    Read full article

    Community

    The Leisure Box wins Northwest Football Award

    13 Hours ago

    Burnley FC in the Community’s Brierfield-based community leisure facility, The Leisure Box, scooped the prize for Community Initiative of the Season at last night’s Northwest Football Awards.

    Read full article

    Club News

    McGlynn: It Gives Me Confidence

    13 Hours ago

    Striker Joe McGlynn confessed his delight, after putting a five-match run without a goal, to an end this afternoon, with a brace against AFC Fylde.

    Read full article

    Club News

    Dyche Keeps The Faith On VAR

    11 November 2019

    Sean Dyche insists VAR is still a good thing and believes its operation will get slicker.

    Read full article

    Club News

    Club News

    McGlynn: It Gives Me Confidence

    13 Hours ago

    Striker Joe McGlynn confessed his delight, after putting a five-match run without a goal, to an end this afternoon, with a brace against AFC Fylde.

    Read full article

    Club News

    Dyche Keeps The Faith On VAR

    11 November 2019

    Sean Dyche insists VAR is still a good thing and believes its operation will get slicker.

    Read full article

    Club News

    International Preview

    11 November 2019

    A round-up of where you can catch all the Burnley players involved over the next week, representing their native countries internationally.

    Read full article

    Club News

    Wood: Let's Keep It Going

    11 November 2019

    Chris Wood wants more of the same after helping the Clarets bounce back to form in stunning style.

    Read full article

    View more