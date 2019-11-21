Pope 'Still Improving'

Sean Dyche believes Nick Pope will carrying on getting better after earning his first England start.

Pope returned to the Clarets’ camp on a high after helping England beat Kosovo 4-0 in a Euro 2020 qualifier to guarantee top spot in their group.

And Dyche is confident there is even more to come from the Clarets goalkeeper, who signed a new contract at Turf Moor in the summer.

“I’m pleased for him,” said the Clarets’ boss, who restored the 27-year-old to Premier League duty at the start of the season.

“It was a dominant night, but the one thing I know from being a defender, let alone being a goalkeeper, is that it’s lovely when you’re playing and you get a clean sheet.

Nick Pope won his second England cap in the Group A qualifier

“He’ll be very pleased with that, regardless of whether he had a relatively quiet evening or not.

“And just the feeling of being out there and playing and being part of it.

“He’s enjoyed the experience and I’m very pleased for him. He’s come through a serious injury and keeps delivering performances. And I think he continues to improve, as well.”

Meanwhile, Matej Vydra is unlikely to be involved against former club Watford on Saturday as he continues to recover from a hip injury.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson also remains sidelined and misses the trip to Vicarge Road.

But the wingman is progressing well following the hamstring injury he sustained last month.

And on-loan midfielder Danny Drinkwater is also moving closer towards full fitness after completing another 90-minutes in a mid-week training game against Preston North End.