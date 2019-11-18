Pope Bridges 60-Year Gap

Nick Pope gained another footnote in the Clarets’ history as he won his second England cap.

Pope earned his first start for his country in England’s 4-0 in Kosovo as Gareth Southgate’s side completed their qualifying campaign for the Euro 2020 Finals.

And in doing so, the 27-year-old became the first Burnley goalkeeper since Colin McDonald to play in a competitive England fixture.

Pope’s previous England appearance came as a substitute in a pre-World Cup warm-up game against Costa Rica in June, 2018, while former team-mate Tom Heaton won his three caps in friendlies.

“My debut in Leeds seems such a long time ago so to come through this and everything that's gone on in between is a really special moment for me and my family,” Pope told broadcasters after the victory that guaranteed England a place among the top-six seeds for next summer’s tournament.

“On a personal level with my injury and everything like that, to play from the start and to play in a competitive fixture as well, it’s another level for myself. I’m just unbelievably proud.”

McDonald played in all of England’s games at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, with the last a 1-0 defeat to the Soviet Union which cost England a place in the knock-out stages.

McDonald was still voted the best goalkeeper in the tournament.

The Clarets’ goalkeeping strength was further underlined by Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who also kept a clean sheet as Northern Ireland drew 0-0 with the Netherlands.

Peacock-Farrell’s efforts weren’t enough to keep Northern Ireland’s hopes of automatic qualification alive as the Dutch and Germany secured their progression from a tough group.

But the Clarets’ summer signing – who could win a 14th cap in Germany on Tuesday night – will get a second bite at the cherry through the play-offs.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland face a big night in Dublin this evening (Monday) when they take on Group D leaders Denmark, knowing a win will take them past the Danes to the finals.

Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick is expected to start for Mick McCarthy’s side as they look to secure a second successive appearance at the European Championships.

And club-mates Robbie Brady and Kevin Long could also figure as Ireland – who also have the back-up of a play-off place – look for a first win in six games against Denmark.