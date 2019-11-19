Skip to site footer
Club News

Perfect Fit As Taylor Signs Up

Defender the latest to commit to Clarets with new deal until 2024

13 Hours ago

Charlie Taylor is looking forward to playing the best football of his career with the Clarets after signing a new long-term deal at Turf Moor.

Taylor has signed a contract until June, 2024 to become the latest member of Sean Dyche’s squad to commit himself to Burnley.

And the left-back, who joined the Clarets from Leeds United in the summer of 2017, is ready to build on an impressive start to life in the top flight.

Taylor, 26, said: “I’m delighted. I feel it’s a very stable club. It’s been in the Premier League now for a few years.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here so far and I’m looking forward to the next few years ahead.

“The next few years are hopefully the peak years of my career. I’ve signed up to Burnley to spend them here and hopefully the best years are to come.

“Ever since I made my debut in the Premier League I’ve wanted to stay here. I think once you have a taste of the Premier League you don’t want to go anywhere else.

“We have been in the Premier League since I arrived and that’s where I want to stay.”

Taylor, whose existing deal was due to run until 2021, chalked up his 50th Premier League appearance earlier this season.

The York-born defender – who follows the strike partnership of Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood in signing new contracts at Turf Moor this month – was involved in every one of the Clarets’ Premier League games last season.

And he is now hoping for another run in the side after regaining a starting place as Dyche’s men beat West Ham United 3-0 ahead of the international break.

“I’ve said before that all any professional wants to do is play. It’s been frustrating at times, but it’s also been worth it,” added Taylor, who initially faced competition from Stephen Ward and then from Erik Pieters following the Dutchman’s arrival this summer.

“We have a very competitive squad, which bodes well for now and the future, and I’m delighted that I’m going to be part of it for the future.”


Ticket News

TICKETS: Boxing Day Away Game At Goodison Park

7 Hours ago

Club News

FA Youth Cup Date Confirmed

14 Hours ago

Tony Philliskirk's U18 side will take on Curzon Ashton at the Tameside Stadium on Tuesday 17th December, in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Club News

McNeil Is LoveBet Player Of The Month

18 November 2019

Dwight McNeil is the Clarets’ LoveBet Player of the Month for October.

Club News

POPPY APPEAL: Shirt Auction 2019 Winning Bids

18 November 2019

Burnley Football Club is once again proud to partner with the Royal British Legion and the Premier League in supporting the 2019 Poppy Appeal.

