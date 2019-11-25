Skip to site footer
Mumbongo: I Feel Like I Have Adapted Well

U23 striker Joel Mumbongo admits he's settling just fine

3 Hours ago

Forward Joel Mumbongo, who struck twice for Burnley's U23s today in a 4-2 win over Crewe Alexandra, believes he has made huge improvement's since joining the club and is finally able to show it.

Mumbongo signed for the Clarets in the summer from Serie A side, Hellas Verona and although having a bright pre-season, an injury ruled out the Swedish striker up until the beginning of October, where he made his first start in the Premier League Cup.

But Mumbongo, has found the net three times in the past two games and admits he is now being able to use his strong physique, as well as learning Burnley's style of play.

The 21-year old said:“I think I did well, before the game we talked about our game plan and what we were going to do.

“Be aggressive, win the second balls and just work hard as a group and that’s how we scored.

“My two goals, I just did what I was told, which was to be strong affective and make the runs from the long balls.

“Then it’s just down to me when I get the chance to score and luckily today, I did that twice.”

The forward grabbed his first of the afternoon in the 22nd minute, after taking advantage from a Crewe defensive error.

Before snatching a second six minutes later, as his powerful presence up-front proved to be to much for the Alex centre-back's.

“I feel like I am getting better every game at using my body more and I am always learning about myself.

“I have got much stronger, it’s time to start using it as an advantage to be more aggressive and get used to playing the Burnley way.

“I need to be physical, mean and adapt to the way we are playing, which I feel like I am doing now.

“In Italy, we played a 4-3-2 formation, here it’s 4-4-2, so I am still learning on that front.

“But I feel like I am getting used to the way we play, at first I struggled but I am willing to play and learn different styles of play and football, as it will only improve me as a player", said Mumbongo.


