Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

More Of The Same Is Tarky's Goal

Defender looking to add to opening goal and keep Clarets in the groove

1 Hour ago

James Tarkowski wants to keep making his mark at both ends after ending a near 12-month wait for a goal.

Tarkowski rammed home the Clarets’ third goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Watford.

And the defender hopes the trickle might become a flow after predicting an end to his drought.

“I did, but I probably say that most weeks!” admitted Tarkowski, whose previous goal was his winner against Brighton last December.

“I’ve been saying for a while I should be scoring more goals.

“I had a few last year so it’s nice to get on the scoresheet and now hopefully a few more will come.”

Tarkowski goal reverse.jpg

While Tarkowski’s late strike guaranteed the points at Vicarage Road, it was his defensive duties that were key to securing a first away win of the campaign.

The back four and goalkeeper Nick Pope shut Watford out to record a second successive clean sheet.

And that mean streak – following a run of three successive defeats in which the Clarets shipped nine goals – has paved the way for back-to-back wins ahead of successive Turf Moor dates against Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

“After the games where we had conceded quite a few goals we had a word with each other and said we needed to start building up clean sheets and performances will come with that,” added Tarkowski, whose-ever present partnership with Ben Mee has helped yield five clean sheets in 13 Premier League games so far this term.

“That’s back-to-back ones now and hopefully we can kick on and keep building from here.

“At home we’ve been really good this year. I don’t think anyone wants to come and play us right now, so we’ll look forward to those games.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

GALLERY: Pre-Palace Preparation

6 Hours ago

The Clarets are building up to a busy period and working hard at the Barnfield Training Centre as they look to build on back-to-back Premier League wins.

Read full article

Club News

Young Clarets Show Squad Strength

8 Hours ago

Andy Farrell is looking to keep the Under-23s firing on all fronts after shuffling his pack for their latest league win.

Read full article

Club News

Mumbongo: I Feel Like I Have Adapted Well

25 November 2019

Forward Joel Mumbongo, who struck twice for Burnley's U23s today in a 4-2 win over Crewe Alexandra, believes he has made huge improvement's since joining the club and is finally able to show it.

Read full article

Club News

SHOP: Your One Month Warning

25 November 2019

Read full article

Club News

Club News

GALLERY: Pre-Palace Preparation

6 Hours ago

The Clarets are building up to a busy period and working hard at the Barnfield Training Centre as they look to build on back-to-back Premier League wins.

Read full article

Club News

Young Clarets Show Squad Strength

8 Hours ago

Andy Farrell is looking to keep the Under-23s firing on all fronts after shuffling his pack for their latest league win.

Read full article

Club News

Mumbongo: I Feel Like I Have Adapted Well

25 November 2019

Forward Joel Mumbongo, who struck twice for Burnley's U23s today in a 4-2 win over Crewe Alexandra, believes he has made huge improvement's since joining the club and is finally able to show it.

Read full article

Club News

SHOP: Your One Month Warning

25 November 2019

Read full article

View more