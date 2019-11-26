More Of The Same Is Tarky's Goal

James Tarkowski wants to keep making his mark at both ends after ending a near 12-month wait for a goal.

Tarkowski rammed home the Clarets’ third goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Watford.

And the defender hopes the trickle might become a flow after predicting an end to his drought.

“I did, but I probably say that most weeks!” admitted Tarkowski, whose previous goal was his winner against Brighton last December.

“I’ve been saying for a while I should be scoring more goals.

“I had a few last year so it’s nice to get on the scoresheet and now hopefully a few more will come.”

While Tarkowski’s late strike guaranteed the points at Vicarage Road, it was his defensive duties that were key to securing a first away win of the campaign.

The back four and goalkeeper Nick Pope shut Watford out to record a second successive clean sheet.

And that mean streak – following a run of three successive defeats in which the Clarets shipped nine goals – has paved the way for back-to-back wins ahead of successive Turf Moor dates against Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

“After the games where we had conceded quite a few goals we had a word with each other and said we needed to start building up clean sheets and performances will come with that,” added Tarkowski, whose-ever present partnership with Ben Mee has helped yield five clean sheets in 13 Premier League games so far this term.

“That’s back-to-back ones now and hopefully we can kick on and keep building from here.

“At home we’ve been really good this year. I don’t think anyone wants to come and play us right now, so we’ll look forward to those games.”