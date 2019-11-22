Mee Is Raring To Go

Ben Mee is ready again for the cut and thrust of the Premier League as the Clarets look to keep the winning feeling at Watford.

The final international break of the year followed Burnley’s impressive 3-0 win over West Ham a fortnight ago.

And with nine games between now and New Year’s Day, Mee is eager to get started.

“Our minds are on the weekend and we’re looking forward to it,” said the Clarets’ skipper.

“I know the fans like Premier League football and now there’s going to be a big chunk of it.

“We’re looking forward to the amount of games we’ve got in this period.

“We have got ourselves into a good position and hopefully we can build on that with some good performances.”

The Clarets have collected 15 points from their opening 12 games – six more than they had this time last year – to sit in 10th place in the tale.

Three of those points have come away from home and Mee is looking to double that tally at Vicarage Road where Watford are yet to win this season.

“We’re miles away from where we were last season,” added Mee, who put his build-up on pause to help youngsters from Blacko Primary School enjoy their PE lessons at the Burnley FC in the Community’s award-winning Leisure Box Facility.

“Last season wasn’t good enough. We wanted to be better and we are doing that.

“We have put in some good performances away from home – minus the one at Sheffield United – without getting a win. Hopefully we can pick that up and move on from there.”

Ben and Charlie Taylor were supporting Burnley FC in the Community’s Premier League Primary Stars programme which uses the appeal of Burnley FC and the Premier League to inspire children to learn, be active and develop important life skills.