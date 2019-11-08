Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Burnley v West Ham

8 November 2019

Premier League

Burnley v West Ham

Saturday 9th November, 3pm KO

Please see below information if you are coming to the game:

 

TICKETS

West Ham have sold out of the away allocation for this match.

There are still tickets available to purchase for home supporters. These can be purchased online until 12pm on matchday, and at the Turf Moor ticket office from 9:15am right until kick off.

All tickets must be purchased from the Turf Moor ticket office; there are no cash turnstiles on matchday.

 

FANZONE

The fanzone in the North Car Park will open at 12pm, with the marquee selling real ale, refreshment and food (outlets). Chelsea v Crystal Palace be on the big screen.

 

FOODBANK

Burnley FC Supporters Groups and Up The Clarets will be manning wheelie bin collection points that will be around Turf Moor.

Please donate any tinned, long-life or toiletry items for the Burnley Community Kitchen foodbank.

 

REMEMBRANCE DAY

We will be hosting a Remembrance Day tribute - more details can be found here.

 

TURNSTILES

Turnstiles will open from 1:45pm.

A late arrival turnstile will be open in each stand until half-time.

 

CONCOURSE REFRESHMENTS

All concourse refreshment areas now accept contactless payments.

Refreshments include:

  • Pie - £3.50
  • Hotdog - £3.50
  • Hot drink - £2
  • Soft drink - £2
  • Pint - £4

 

CLARETS STORE

Brunshaw Boot: We have collaborated with LANX Shoes and John Spencer Textiles to create a boot made from locally sourced leather and bespoke claret and blue tweed. These will be available in store from tomorrow (Saturday 9th November) - LANX will also be there with a pop up stall for the launch. 

Matchday special: We also have our signature bench jackets on sale for HALF PRICE, tomorrow only, in our Turf Moor store and online. Adults jackets are £37.50 from £70, and childrens jackets are £30 from £60. 

We have all three kits in stock, along with the full range of trainingwear and leisurewear. Personalisation is available on all replica kits throughout matchday. 

 

If you require any more information, please click here to be directed to our access and stadium guides.


Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley 3 West Ham United 0

6 Hours ago

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood both celebrated signing new contracts with goals that propelled the Clarets to another big win over the Hammers.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: The Eyes Were Alive

7 Hours ago

Sean Dyche felt his players proved their resilience after bouncing back to winning ways against West Ham.

Read full article

Club News

Barnes Wants More From Deadly Duo

7 Hours ago

Ashley Barnes hopes there are plenty more goals to come from his partnership with Chris Wood with the pair set to stay together at Turf Moor for the long term.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Burnley v West Ham

9 Hours ago

A selection of images from this afternoon's 3-0 win over West Ham, at Turf Moor.

Read full article

