Lifesavers Honoured At Awards Night

Three heroes who saved the life of a match delegate at Turf Moor were honoured at this year’s North West Football Awards.

Burnley FC Club Doctor Simon Morris and Newcastle United Club Doctor Paul Catterson, along with John Moorhouse, Operations Manager at NW Ambulance Service, were all recipients of the Fabrice Muamba Award for Outstanding Contribution to Football Medicine Sports Science.

The trio helped save the life of Eddie Wolstenholme before a Premier League game at Turf Moor in November 2018, when the former Premier League referee collapsed in the tunnel ahead of the game, following a heart attack.

Lancastrian Wolstenholme, who was working in his role as a referee’s coach, later made a full recovery.

The North West Football Awards judging panel said: “The judges felt that if it wasn’t for the quick response of the medical teams, Eddie wouldn’t have made it.

“He died for 100 seconds and it is clear that their quick actions saved his life.

“We know from talking to Eddie that he and his family will be forever grateful and he would have been there in person to thank them, but he was away with his wife.”

Wolstenholme has since returned to work at Turf Moor and everyone at the club is delighted to see him back.

Pictured: (L-R): Event host Dan Walker, Fabrice Muamba, Dr Simon Morris, John Moorhouse, Dr Paul Catterson, Eamonn Salmon, Chief Executive Officer, Football Medicine and Performance Association (FMPA).