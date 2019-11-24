Skip to site footer
Koiki: We're Raring To Go

U23 defender Ali Koiki looking forward to returning to league action

2 Hours ago

Ali Koiki admits the U23s are raring to go, as they return to league action on Monday afternoon against Crewe Alexandra, for the first Professional Development league match in three weeks.

Koiki, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Swindon Town, states the side are looking forward to getting back to league football, as they take on Crewe Alexandra at the Tameside Stadium.

The left-sided youngster has enjoyed a very prolific season infront of goal, hitting nine goals from either the left wing or at left back.

And the 20 year-old believes the squad have what it takes to remain unbeaten in the Clarets' final five U23 matches of the calendar year.

Koiki header goal.jpg

Koiki said: "Of course we’re raring to go especially when you haven’t had that matchday feeling for quite a while there’s that fire in your belly and we’re definitely looking forward to the challenge in front of us tomorrow.

"As we all know Crewe have always been a good footballing team and do a lot of rotations throughout the pitch but more importantly it’s our job to do what we do and impose our threats on them and hopefully we can stay unbeaten and come away with the three points.

"We’ve done extremely well to get this far unbeaten already so I don’t see any reason why we can’t however we obviously can’t get carried away and must take each game as they come."

The match kicks off at 2:00pm at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium.


