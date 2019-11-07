Skip to site footer
Club News

Just Like Shearer, Jokes Legzdins

Clarets keeper takes on 'super hero' role with last-gasp goal

7 November 2019

GOAL! GK Legzdins Scores Last-Minute Header

U23s remain unbeaten this season in all competitions!

Goal hero Adam Legzdins admitted he needed persuading to claim his moment of glory.

The Clarets’ goalkeeper scored his first ever goal to earn the Under-23s a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League Cup.

Legzdins nodded in a Josh Benson corner in injury time – but kept his emotions under wraps as the Clarets extended their unbeaten start to the season to 15 games.

“I saw the bat signal go up………” laughed Legzdins, featuring as an over-age player in the Group G tie switched to the Clarets’ training ground because of a waterlogged pitch at Bamber Bridge.

“It was Jonesy coach (Ian Jones) who shouted to go up. To be honest I’m not really a big fan of keepers going up.

Legzdins corner.jpg

“I think the keeper should go up to the half-way line and the extra defender go in. But I’m glad I did!

“The ground staff did an excellent job getting the game on, so if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t have scored either.

“It was a great ball from Josh and the defender just tugged me a bit which kind of turned me around and I managed to re-direct it in like a young Alan Shearer!

“To be honest, all I was thinking was if I celebrate and it gets disallowed for a foul or something I’m going to look the biggest idiot.

“And I thought we could still win it. If I’d known it was the last kick I probably would have celebrated.”

There was barely time to kick-off again after Legzdins had completed the Clarets’ fightback to secure their second draw in the group phase of the competition.

Legzdins save.jpg

Ali Koiki had volleyed home his ninth goal of the season with just over 20 minutes to go after Palace had been two-up at the break.

And Legzdins then took centre stage as the 32-year-old enhanced the Clarets’ prospects of advancing in a competition which saw them reach the quarter-finals last season when he played a more conventional role as welcome calming presence between the posts.

Legzdins added: “I thought we were unlucky to be 2-0 down. They set up to counter-attack and capitalised on two mistakes.

“But fair play to the staff, at half-time they asked a few questions of the lads and asked if their attitude could be a bit better.

“And we started really well in the second half, put Palace under pressure and I think got what we deserved.

“The circumstances we equalised in don’t always come about but I think we deserved it. The lads showed a really good spirit and attitude.

“I always say I like to play in a few reserve games if I can. I was due one and it was nice to play.

“They’re a good set of lads and I hope they can do well in this competition again this year.”


