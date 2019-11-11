International Preview

A round-up of where you can catch all the Burnley players involved over the next week, representing their native countries internationally.

Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady and Kevin Long were all called up to Mick McCarthy's Republic of Ireland side, for an upcoming friendly against Chris Wood's New Zealand, followed by the all-important EURO 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

Burnley's number one, Nick Pope, has again made Gareth Southgate's England side, who play Montenegro on Thursday, where a win will secure EURO 2020 qualification, followed by a trip to Kosovo on Sunday.

Youngster, Dwight McNeil, was selected for Aidy Boothroyd's England U21 side once again, the Three Lions have an U21 Euro qualifier against Albania, before taking on Holland in a friendly.

Striker Chris Wood will feature in two friendlies for the Kiwi's, firstly up against Ireland and fellow Clarets teammates Brady, Hendrick and Long on Thursday evening, before facing Lithuania on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell will be involved for Northern Ireland for a third succesive time this season, over the November international break, with two EURO 2020 qualifiers against Holland and Germany on the cards.

Meanwhile, youth team duo Lewis Richardson and Chris Conn-Clarke have both been called up for England U17s and Northern Ireland U19s respectively.

Schedule:

Tuesday 12th November -

Northern Ireland U19s v Norway U19s

Thursday 14th November -

Ireland v New Zealand (Aviva Stadium, 7:45pm)

England v Montenegro (Wembley Stadium, 7:45pm)

Friday 15th November -

Albania U21s v England U21s (Loro Borici Stadium, 6:00pm)

Northern Ireland U19s v Portugal U19s

England U17s v Denmark U17s (Impact Arena, 7:00pm)

Saturday 16th November -

Northern Ireland v Holland (Windsor Park, 7:45pm)

Sunday 17th November -

Lithuania v New Zealand (Lithuania National Stadium, 1:00pm)

Kosovo v England (Pristina City Stadium, 5:00pm)

Monday 18th November -

Ireland v Denmark (Aviva Stadium, 7:45pm)

Northern Ireland U19s v Germany U19s

Tuesday 19th November -

Northern Ireland v Germany (Commerzbank-Arena, 7:45pm)

Holland U21s v England U21s (Stadion de Vijverberg, 5:30pm)

England U17s v Czech Republic U17s (Damson Park, 7:00pm)