Glennon: We're All Looking Forward To It

U23s captain Anthony Glennon looking forward to Ewood test

4 Hours ago

U23s skipper Anthony Glennon believes his side are in a great position to take on Blackburn Rovers this Friday at Ewood Park, in the Premier League Cup.

The Clarets, who still remain unbeaten this season in 17 matches, face Rovers tomorrow (Friday) in the third group G clash of the competition this season.

And Glennon, admits the side are looking forward to the local derby and it’s a good opportunity to claim their first three points of the Premier League Cup campaign.

The former Liverpool defender said: “After the final last year, it’s a perfect opportunity for us to sort of get one back over them.

“The fact that it’s a derby as well makes it a game you just want to win even more, it’s a special one and hopefully we can get our first three points of the competition.

“We are going really well this year, there is a great atmosphere around the place and hopefully we can keep the unbeaten run going.

“We do take our games one by one, as they come but we have always had this one in the back of our minds.

“It’s a massive game, a cup game and a derby at a stadium, so all of those things come into account in the build-up too it.

“It will be a nice experience on the day for the lads as well, there will be a few fans there, so we are all looking forward to it.

“We know Blackburn are a good side, there is no doubt about that, they have some very good players and they are category one, so I think we are in for a good game.”

Rovers, who share group G with Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough, alongside Burnley, have won their opening two Premier League Cup fixtures.

Meanwhile, The Clarets have drawn their first two group matches, most recently a 2-2 draw with Palace at the beginning of the month, where goalkeeper Adam Legzdins headed in a 95th minute equaliser.

Both sides were in action on Monday, Burnley ran out 4-2 winners over Crewe Alexandra in the Professional Development League, while Rovers fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Benfica in the Premier League international Cup.

The match kicks off at 1:00pm at Ewood Park, live updates will be available on Twitter throughout the game (@Burnleyofficial).

Please note: Tickets for this match will go off sale on Thursday at 5:00pm and there is no pay on the gate option.


