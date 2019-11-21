Dyche: Taylor Deal Adds To Inner Strength

Sean Dyche wants to maintain the Clarets’ inner strength after securing the services of Charlie Taylor on a new long-term deal.

Taylor has signed up until 2024 and follows strikers Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood in committing their futures to the Clarets.

And Dyche sees keeping key players as vital to his side’s progress in tandem with the recruitment of new blood in future transfer windows.

“I’ve said many times we have on-going situations,” explained the Burnley boss.

“We try and keep good lines of communication with all of our players and their agents at the appropriate times.

“We can’t always secure everything externally. The thing we do feel we have control of is what’s going on inside of our camp, as best we can.

“There are a number of others there are on-going talks with. That’s important; the strength within our camp of people who want to be here.

“There are those three and others I feel want to be here and I want them to be here because we think it makes us a stronger unit.

“When the time comes if we can add more competitive quality from outside, we’ll have to do that at some point.

“But it’s equally important to bring that balance and make sure that people are settled and want to be here inside the camp.”

Contract negotiations with Taylor, 26, had been under way for some time before the deal was completed following the defender’s return to starting duty ahead of the international break.

And Dyche believes the left-back, who chalked up his 50th Premier League appearance earlier this season after signing from Leeds United in July, 2017, will continue to go from strength to strength.

“He’s stuck to task and got his chance and delivered. I did speak only a month before when I said I could see him pushing for England and I meant what I said,” Dyche added.

“People judge everything by whether you’re playing or not. There’s a lot more goes on and players can develop behind the scenes.

“When your time comes you’re ready, and I think Charlie has shown that.”