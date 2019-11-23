Dyche: Resilience A Great Foundation

Sean Dyche saluted his side’s resilience as the Clarets put a disappointing first half behind them to bag a first away win of the season, at Watford.

Burnley were below par in the opening 45 minutes against a Hornets’ side eager to avoid a club record 11th home game without a win.

But a storming second half brought goals from Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes and James Tarkowski to seal back-to-back wins and take Dyche’s side up to sixth place.

Dyche admitted: “It was a poor first half from us. We were a long way off, never got a grip of things and the defensive unit and our resilience kept us in it.

“That’s a really important asset to have and I marvel at it.

"It’s unlikely you are going to dominate 90 minutes in the Premier League, but when that’s happening you have to do all the basics well and the ugly, hard yards.

“We did that to keep in it and there were no harsh words at half time.

"They know, because they are an intelligent bunch of players who have been in this league for a while, that this league owes you nothing.

“You have to go and force the issue and take a game on and we seemed to be waiting for the game to come to us in the first half.

“We went out in the second half with a firmer edge and gave a more clear-minded performance and got our rewards.

“We got the first, which calmed us, and once you get the second – and it was a penalty – we are in a pretty strong positIon.

“In the end, I don’t think it was a 3-0 game, but we will take that gladly!”

Dyche had called for a reaction from his players following the manner of the defeat at Sheffield United in their last away game.

And following up the 3-0 win over West Ham with an identical scoreline at Vicarage Road was the perfect response.

“Down the years, it’s hard scoring in the Premier League and if you look from last Christmas, our scoring record has been really strong, added Dyche.

“That’s a powerful side of the team, but it comes down to the players’ ability to take those chances and that’s what we’ve done again.

“We’ve only had that one blip, at Sheffield United, and we said that had to be a one-off.

“I think we’ve reacted really well and to see that bounce-back in the last two games is really important.

“The principles we’ve built here for a long time were on show and even in the first half, when we were below par, it’s about staying in the game.

“We did that and knew we could improve. We did that and found the big moments and that’s what it’s about.

“I must say, I thought Nick Pope was terrific. There were a couple of saves which you would expect him to make, but his all-round game, his handling, his crossing and the ability to clean up was first class.

“He continues to develop and learn and we’re enjoying what he’s about at the moment.”