Dyche Keeps The Faith On VAR

Sean Dyche insists VAR is still a good thing and believes its operation will get slicker.

The Clarets had a ‘goal’ disallowed at a potentially pivotal time in Saturday’s 3-0 win over West Ham when Chris Wood was shown to be fractionally off-side when he headed in a Dwight McNeil cross with Burnley just one goal ahead.

The length of the time it took to reach a decision frustrated many fans inside Turf Moor after they had celebrated and the teams had lined up to kick-off.

Other incidents across the Premier League caused controversy over the weekend but Dyche remains an advocate.

“We only want correct decisions,” said the Burnley boss, whose side might have had a fourth goal had a pull on Ben Mee’s shirt been detected before Mee’s headed effort was disallowed for a push on Hammers’ keeper Roberto Jimenez.

“It’s hard for fans. I get that. But the fact is if you get to the end of the season and you’ve had a really bad season and it turns out there are five key decisions that went against you, trust me, fans would want something doing about it.

“That’s the balance. On Saturday because it’s so marginal – even though it is off-side – it has to take time.

“The technology will get quicker, I’m sure of that. They will trust themselves with the screens more quickly, I think, so over time I think it will streamline.”

The use of VAR is under intense scrutiny with reports suggesting that referees will now be encouraged to look at pitch-side monitors to enhance the decision-making progress.

And while the whole system has undoubtedly suffered major teething problems, Dyche believes it’s worth persevering with to get the big decisions right.

He added: “I just think it’s a necessity. You have to remember, I think we’ve had two penalties in something like 100 Premier League games.

“Trust me, there have been a lot more than two penalties for us in that time. Who knows what could have happened?

“As it happens, we are still in the Premier League. But who knows, with that many games and penalties?

“Things like VAR, for me as a manager, are important. If we’d have got seven or eight of those penalties, who knows there that could have taken us?

“Who knows if it could have been a more comfortable season than we’ve had for some time, including last season.”