Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Dyche Keeps The Faith On VAR

Getting big decisions right still the priority, says Burnley boss

11 Hours ago

Sean Dyche insists VAR is still a good thing and believes its operation will get slicker.

The Clarets had a ‘goal’ disallowed at a potentially pivotal time in Saturday’s 3-0 win over West Ham when Chris Wood was shown to be fractionally off-side when he headed in a Dwight McNeil cross with Burnley just one goal ahead.

The length of the time it took to reach a decision frustrated many fans inside Turf Moor after they had celebrated and the teams had lined up to kick-off.

Other incidents across the Premier League caused controversy over the weekend but Dyche remains an advocate.

“We only want correct decisions,” said the Burnley boss, whose side might have had a fourth goal had a pull on Ben Mee’s shirt been detected before Mee’s headed effort was disallowed for a push on Hammers’ keeper Roberto Jimenez.

Players looking at VAR.jpg

“It’s hard for fans. I get that. But the fact is if you get to the end of the season and you’ve had a really bad season and it turns out there are five key decisions that went against you, trust me, fans would want something doing about it.

“That’s the balance. On Saturday because it’s so marginal – even though it is off-side – it has to take time.

“The technology will get quicker, I’m sure of that. They will trust themselves with the screens more quickly, I think, so over time I think it will streamline.”

The use of VAR is under intense scrutiny with reports suggesting that referees will now be encouraged to look at pitch-side monitors to enhance the decision-making progress.

Wood checking VAR cele 2.jpg

And while the whole system has undoubtedly suffered major teething problems, Dyche believes it’s worth persevering with to get the big decisions right.

He added: “I just think it’s a necessity. You have to remember, I think we’ve had two penalties in something like 100 Premier League games.

“Trust me, there have been a lot more than two penalties for us in that time. Who knows what could have happened?

“As it happens, we are still in the Premier League. But who knows, with that many games and penalties?

“Things like VAR, for me as a manager, are important. If we’d have got seven or eight of those penalties, who knows there that could have taken us?

“Who knows if it could have been a more comfortable season than we’ve had for some time, including last season.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dyche Signs New Turf Moor Deal

23 January 2018

Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce that manager Sean Dyche has signed a new long-term contract to extend his stay at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Delighted As Clarets Progress

23 August 2017

Sean Dyche felt his squad passed a tough test as the Clarets saw off Blackburn in the Carabao Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Keeps Eye On Bigger Picture

13 January 2018

Read full article

Club News

Dyche Queries Equaliser as "Fearless" Clarets Exit Cup

6 January 2018

Sean Dyche questioned the equalising goal that ended “fearless” Burnley’s FA Cup dreams and led to a stunning second half Manchester City fightback.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

International Preview

13 Hours ago

A round-up of where you can catch all the Burnley players involved over the next week, representing their native countries internationally.

Read full article

Club News

Wood: Let's Keep It Going

15 Hours ago

Chris Wood wants more of the same after helping the Clarets bounce back to form in stunning style.

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: The Eyes Were Alive

9 November 2019

Sean Dyche felt his players proved their resilience after bouncing back to winning ways against West Ham.

Read full article

Club News

Barnes Wants More From Deadly Duo

9 November 2019

Ashley Barnes hopes there are plenty more goals to come from his partnership with Chris Wood with the pair set to stay together at Turf Moor for the long term.

Read full article

View more