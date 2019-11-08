Dyche 'Irons' Out Team Selection Message

Sean Dyche insists there will be no knee-jerk reaction to his team selection as the Clarets look to steady the ship against West Ham.

A run of three successive defeats has put the brakes on Burnley’s impressive start to the season and left the Clarets with 12 points from their opening 11 games.

Following last Saturday’s 3-0 loss at Sheffield United, when three-first half goals made it seven conceded in two games, Dyche hinted at possible changes for Saturday’s visit of the 'Irons'.

But it’s evident no decision will be taken lightly as Burnley head back to Turf Moor to face a West Ham side which is on a six-match winless run.

Striker Chris Wood could come back into contention following a two-match absence with a hamstring injury.

And Dyche revealed the depths of thinking that goes into selecting his team as the Clarets look to go into another international break back in the winners’ enclosure.

The Burnley boss explained: “When Michael Duff was here and went onto the staff and worked with the first team just before he left to be a manager himself, he couldn’t believe how much effort we put in to not only naming the team but the subs and everything.

“He presumed we were just putting out the same team and that was it.

“But there is a dialogue between ourselves, the staff, the players; their emotional and physical state of who’s ready to go, what level of their performance are they at, are they ready to come out, are they ready to go in or ready to stay in, do they need a jolt, do they need an arm around the shoulder?

“He was amazed at the amount of effort that goes in to just that.”

Dyche added: “I said to the players some of them should go and speak to him, not for any insight or anything about themselves because he was a member of staff, but just for a feel of it and I think that goes into every decision we make.

“Therefore, going back to the point after the Sheffield United game, are shirts up for grabs every week?

“Yes, they are. Does it enhance it if the team hasn’t played well or you’ve had some tricky results? Of course it enhances it because we have to get the right mixture and the right blend.

“Sometimes it doesn’t need change, it just needs re-focusing. That’s my job and the staff’s job to make those decisions.”