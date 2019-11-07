Skip to site footer
Club News

Dyche Hails "Fantastic" Barnes

7 November 2019

Sean Dyche has hailed Ashley Barnes as a “fantastic signing” after the striker pledged his future to the club by penning a new deal.

Barnes will take his Turf Moor tenure to at least eight years after signing on until the summer of 2022.

And the Clarets boss, who made the former Brighton hitman his first paid-for signing back in January 2014, believes there is still room for improvement!

“It’s a pleasing one to get over the line. We’ve been looking to align a few different situations, including Ashley,” said Dyche.

“He has a good attachment to the club and the fans, and he’s earned that. Overall he has been a fantastic signing, who continues to produce and be a valid and important part of what we do.

“Over his time here, he’s proved what a good player he can be.

“His record in terms of goals and appearances speaks for itself and he continues to score goals and is a really competitive spirit for us.

“But also off the pitch he is a good character who enjoys being a part of the group and continues to learn and improve on the pitch.”

“It’s a healthy mixture and I’ve talked many times about the ongoing alignment of the club and how difficult it is from outside, but it’s equally difficult inside.

“You have to make sure that the players you have are tied down on contracts and that they are good enough to retain them.”

Barnes, 30, has spoken openly about wanting to end his career at Turf Moor, after agreeing his new deal, which also has an additional one-year option in the club’s favour.

Dyche added: “You want players to be here and he is settled, along with his family.

“He enjoys life and what we do here and playing for Burnley Football Club, which is so important.

“It’s really the beauty of football how there are still stories like Ash, who have had a humble beginning, and worked really, really hard to get where they are.

“He has certainly done that, through the ins, outs and ups and downs and challenges he’s faced, including injuries.

“He’s found a way of being a very effective player and got his rewards for that, so we are very pleased for him.”


