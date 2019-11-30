Dyche Frustrated As Eagles Soar

Sean Dyche cut a frustrated figure as he reflected on the home defeat to Crystal Palace.

The Clarets fell to goals in either half from Wilf Zaha and Jeff Schlulpp – and lost Charlie Taylor to a hamstring injury early in the contest.

And the Burnley boss felt the crucial moments all fell Palace’s way as the Eagles earned a first win in six games.

“Frustration is the right word because I wasn’t overly disappointed in the performance,” mused Dyche.

“We weren’t quite as sharp as we have been recently, but we still created enough chances to get something from the game.”

Zaha fired Palace ahead in first half stoppage time, squeezing his shot under Nick Pope from a tight angle.

Chris Wood missed a good chance to level things up after the break, before Schlupp sealed the win seven minutes from time after capitalising on a mis-cued Ben Mee clearance.

“The details defensively on both goals were not so good, but the big moments in the game went for them today and we just didn’t make them go for us,” said Dyche.

“I think Nick is a bit disappointed with the first goal, but he’s been terrific and I’m certainly not going to question him.

“Then Woody misses a golden chance, which is a big moment in the game because we are building then and starting to get them on the back foot.

“The flow of traffic was going that way, but again I am not going to overly question that because he’s been exceptional in front of goal.

“Overall, I don’t think they had too many chances, but they took them well.

"They are good at that away from home; everyone knows that. They absorb a game, look for those moments on transition and took their chances.

“We weren’t a million miles off, but we have certainly done enough and created enough to take something from the game, but it wasn’t to be.”