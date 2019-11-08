Skip to site footer
Double Top As Wood Signs New Deal

Chris Wood joins Ashley Barnes in for the long haul with deal until 2023

4 Hours ago

WOOD | Pens New Deal

Chris Wood extends his contract with the Clarets!

The Clarets’ strike partnership has doubled up again with Chris Wood the latest to sign a new long-term deal at Turf Moor.

Ashley Barnes committed his future to the Clarets earlier this week and attacking team-mate Wood has now signed up until June, 2023.

Wood’s new deal extends his stay at Burnley for an additional two years and rewards the New Zealand international striker, 27, for his 24 Premier League goals since arriving from Leeds United for a then club-record fee in August, 2017.

“It’s great news for both of us as a striker. It’s always nice to be recognised and it’s fantastic that it’s over the line and sealed,” said Wood, who had previous spells with West Bromwich Albion and Leicester City.

Wood contract signing November 2019.JPG

“It’s nice to have the two years under my belt and to be settled and happy where I am and now it’s about pushing forward and doing even better.

“It feels exactly like home. It’s a nice base and it’s a nice settled place for me.

“I haven’t really settled down previously at clubs. I think two-and-a-half is the maximum I’ve been at a club so hopefully to be here for four, five, six, seven years would be lovely.

“I am very happy to have it signed and looking forward to the future.”

Wood and Barnes shared 41 top-flight goals between them in their first two seasons as a partnership with the Clarets.

Both have hit the target four times so far this term with Wood – who could return from injury to face West Ham United at Turf Moor on Saturday – looking for the combination to keep firing at elite level.

 “That’s what we’ve committed for. We see Burnley as a club to be in the Premier League for a long period of time and that’s where we want to be,” he added.

“We want to be playing football in the Premier League for the rest of our careers and hopefully it’s here with Burnley.”


