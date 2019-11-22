Cork Looking For Away-Day Lift-Off

Jack Cork is looking to keep the feel-good factor going as he heads back to Vicarage Road.

Cork spent an enjoyable five-month loan spell at Watford a decade ago as he was cutting his teeth at first-team level.

The then-Chelsea teenager made 19 Championship appearances under Brendan Rodgers in the second half of the 2008/09 season when the Northern Irishman was also finding his way in his first managerial post.

But any affection for the Hornets will be put to one side on Saturday when Cork hopes to pick up where he left in helping the Clarets bounce back to form with a thumping 3-0 win over West Ham before the international break.

“It’s a good thing about this group that while I’ve been here, whenever we’ve had a bad result we’ve come back and everyone has worked hard to change it,” said the midfield man.

Jack Cork scored the Clarets' winner at Watford two seasons ago

“It was a perfect example when we played West Ham. We came away from a disappointing result at Sheffield United and we knew we had to be at our best.

“We knew it was a big game to get a result in and I think all over the pitch we out-matched them and it was just one of those games where everything went smoothly.

“We played well to a man. It was a great performance, which we needed.

“Everyone is in a good mood. Everyone who hasn’t been on international duty has trained well this week and we’re looking forward to trying to get the first away win.”

Watford also won their last game – a 2-0 victory at Norwich City giving the Hertfordshire outfit their first league win of the season to lift them off the bottom of the Premier League.

And despite their slow start to the campaign, Cork knows the Clarets won’t have it easy as they look to break their away-day duck and stay in the top 10.

“There’s never an easy game. Last season Watford reached the FA Cup final and finished in the top half and are still the same group really,” he added.

“It is tough. They’ve been losing games and when you’re in that streak it’s hard to pull yourself out and find that spark you need.

“We will be going there trying to get a first away win and they will be trying to get a first home win.

“It will be a tough game for both teams and hopefully one where we can come away with the points.

“It will be nice to get that first away win and put it away and put it to the back of our minds.

“It would be nice to go there and have a good performance and start this sort of Christmas period with a win.”