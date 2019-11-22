Skip to site footer
Clarets Out To Stir Hornets' Nest

7 Hours ago

Sean Dyche warned his side to be on their guard as they head into the Hornets’ nest this weekend.

Watford moved off the foot of the Premier League table before the international break after picking up their first win of the season, at Norwich.

and Dyche, whose side put a run of three defeats behind them to also win last time out, in a convincing home win over West Ham, knows the challenge that awaits his side at Vicarage Road.

He said: “The complexities of this league are strange and life in the Premier League often brings a change in viewpoint with one win.

Barnes scores.JPG

“Generally, the people who have watched us a lot this season think we have generally delivered good performances.

“We’ve had a couple of blips, but that can happen and we’ve got a healthy points return so far.

"I’ve been pretty pleased and it’s got to continue at Watford.

“I know they have had a mixed bag of results, but they got the win against Norwich and a good win at that.

“They are still a good side with good players and we can’t, nor will take anyone lightly.”

Team cele.jpg

Dyche, who has no fresh injury worries following the international break, but will still be without Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra, added: “We bounced out of a tough performance into a good one against West Ham and delivered a very good victory. Now we have to look to do that again.

“It was an important result against West Ham and that takes you into the break with a nice taste in the mouth.

“We’ve trained well since and looked really sharp this week, so we look forward to the challenge.”

We have live commentary of Watford v Burnley on Clarets Player, from 2.50pm on Saturday.

 


