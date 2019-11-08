Cap Fits Again For McNeil

Dwight McNeil has retained his place in the England Under-21 squad following an impressive bow last month.

The Clarets’ winger won his first two caps at U21 level in a 2-2 draw in Slovenia and then an impressive 5-1 win over Austria in a Euro qualifier.

And with the teenager – and ever-present in the Premier League this season - maintaining his fine run of form for Burnley, he is again included in Aidy Boothroyd’s squad to face Albania next Friday in a qualifier before a high-profile friendly away to the Netherlands on Tuesday, 19 November.

The Young Lions currently possess a 100% record in their bid to qualify for the European Championships in 2021.

McNeil will first feature for the Clarets in Saturday’s visit of West Ham United to Turf Moor, the same fixture which saw the 19-year-old make a major mark at the turn of the year.

The Academy product scored his first Premier League goal on his second top-flight start in a 2-0 win launched an eight-game unbeaten run to propel Sean Dyche’s side towards Premier League safety.

McNeil currently has the highest goal contributions (12) for any teenager since the start of last season in the Premier League, four more than any other player.

England U21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Brandon Austin (Tottenham Hotspur), Ellery Balcombe (Viborg FF, loan from Brentford), Aaron Ramsdale (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Trevoh Chalobah (Huddersfield Town, loan from Chelsea), Ben Godfrey (Norwich City), Marc Guehi (Chelsea), Reece James (Chelsea), James Justin (Leicester City), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Jonathan Panzo (Cercle Bruges, loan from AS Monaco)

Midfielders: Tom Davies (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Charlton Athletic, loan from Chelsea), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Willock (Arsenal)

Forwards: Rhian Brewster (Liverpool), Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion, loan from West Ham United), Ebere Eze (Queens Park Rangers), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Sam Surridge (Swansea City, loan from AFC Bournemouth), Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham Hotspur)