Club News

Bob Blakeborough: 1944-2019

Death of long-serving director who helped the Clarets through their darkest hour

1 Hour ago

Burnley Football Club is saddened to hear of the death of former long-serving director Bob Blakeborough at the age of 75.

Mr Blakeborough served the club’s board for 18 years following his appointment in 1986.

The Burnley-based businessman helped the Clarets come through one of the most testing times in the club’s history before establishing the foundations for their climb back up the divisions by inviting Barry Kilby to take over as chairman.

Current director Clive Holt joined the Turf Moor board at the same time as Mr Blakeborough.

Paying tribute to his former colleague, Mr Holt said: “On behalf of the board I would like to express our sadness at the news of Bob’s death.

“Bob came into the club when its existence was at threat and after coming through that period, he was then instrumental, along with myself, in Barry agreeing to join us and getting Barry onto the board.

“That got the club moving back in the right direction, with Bob having played an important part in Burnley’s history prior to standing down in 2004.”

Mr Blakeborough’s election to the board came at the start of the fateful 1986/87 season when the Clarets only avoided relegation from the Football League on the final day.

Board members were regularly required to pay the weekly wage bill and even after a period of greater stability it took the appointment of Mr Kilby to the board in October, 1998 – and as chairman two months later – to provide the backing for a period of playing success prompted by promotion back to the Championship under Stan Ternent in 2000 (pictured top).

The thoughts of everyone at Turf Moor are with Mr Blakeborough's family and friends.


