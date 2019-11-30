Skip to site footer
BLACK FRIDAY: 25% Off!

30 November 2019

25% off Umbro, trainingwear and more at the Clarets Store online and in store.

It's the biggest shopping event of the year!

Once again, we are jumping on board with incredible offers on your favourites and exclusives that you won't find anywhere else. This including a 25% off selected Umbro items, 25% off all Sekonda watches, and 25% off the black LANX Dixon Brogue shoe.

Our Black Friday weekend lasts from opening on Friday until closing on Sunday (opening times listed below).

 

ONLINE

25% OFF ALL UMBRO KIT AND TRAINING WEAR, SEKONDA WATCHES, LANX DIXON BROGUE 

FREE DELIVERY* 

SHOP ONLINE

 

IN STORE

CLARETS STORE AT TURF MOOR 

Open Friday and Saturday from 9am - 5pm

Open Sunday from 10am - 4pm for this weekend only!

25% OFF ALL UMBRO KIT AND TRAINING WEAR, SEKONDA WATCHES, LANX DIXON BROGUE 

More offers available in store 

 

CLARETS STORE AT CHARTER WALK SHOPPING CENTRE 

Open Friday and Saturday from 9am - 5:30pm

Open Sunday from 10am - 4pm for this weekend only!

25% off all Umbro kit (full range of trainingwear only available online and at the Turf Moor Store) 

More offers available in store 

 

*Free standard delivery - no minimum spend. Click and collect not available at this time.

 

Terms and conditions:

25% off applies to wearable kit items. Umbro branded accessories are not included. If you are experiencing problems with your order, please email claretsstore@burnleyfc.com and if you are experiencing problems with the website itself, please email website@burnleyfc.com.

Long_Sleeve_TRaining_Top_Green_black.jpg PRESENTATION_JACKET.jpg
 

And much, much more!

CLICK TO SHOP ONLINE

  

 


